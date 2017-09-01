HEAT WAVE

Hot wave prompts some Bay Area schools to dismiss students early

Several schools in the Bay Area will have a minimum day, and many have moved recess and physical education indoors today to keep kids safe amid a heat wave. (KGO-TV)

By
Several schools in the Bay Area will have a minimum day, and many have moved recess and physical education indoors today to keep kids safe amid a heat wave that's moving through the region.

RELATED: Do you know the difference between heat stroke or heat exhaustion?

Public schools in Novato will close early Friday due to the heat wave. All public elementary schools will dismiss students at noon and all secondary schools will dismiss students at 12:45 p.m., according to Novato Unified School District officials.

There are eight campuses in the Novato School District that do not have air conditioning. All sports practices will be cancelled Friday in the school district.

RELATED: How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes

Rincon Valley Union School District in Santa Rosa will also have early dismissal as well due to the heat wave. Most kids will be dismissed between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

VIDEO: What is a Flex Alert?

In Orinda, temperatures could reach in 110 degrees Friday, so Orinda Union will dismiss intermediate schools at 1:05 p.m. and elementary schools released will be released 1:55 p.m.

The heat will also impact sports; football games in Orinda, Moraga and Lafayette will have a late start at 8 p.m. hopefully it will be cooled down by then.

In addition, a Flex Alert and Spare the Air Alert have been called for Friday.

Click here to watch the latest AccuWeather forecast, and click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.

An image showing what cities will be under excessive heat warning is seen on Thursday, August 31, 2017.

(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
