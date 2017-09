Hot wave prompts some Bay Area schools to dismiss students early

An image showing what cities will be under excessive heat warning is seen on Thursday, August 31, 2017.

Several schools in the Bay Area will have a minimum day, and many have moved recess and physical education indoors today to keep kids safe amid a heat wave that's moving through the region.Public schools in Novato will close early Friday due to the heat wave. All public elementary schools will dismiss students at noon and all secondary schools will dismiss students at 12:45 p.m., according to Novato Unified School District officials.There are eight campuses in the Novato School District that do not have air conditioning. All sports practices will be cancelled Friday in the school district.Rincon Valley Union School District in Santa Rosa will also have early dismissal as well due to the heat wave. Most kids will be dismissed between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.In Orinda, temperatures could reach in 110 degrees Friday, so Orinda Union will dismiss intermediate schools at 1:05 p.m. and elementary schools released will be released 1:55 p.m.The heat will also impact sports; football games in Orinda, Moraga and Lafayette will have a late start at 8 p.m. hopefully it will be cooled down by then.In addition, a Flex Alert and Spare the Air Alert have been called for Friday.