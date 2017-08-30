HOUSTON --It's a photo that shows a light-hearted moment during the rescue operations in Houston: a grandmother sitting on a Jet Ski under her front door with quite the expression on her face.
Karen Spencer said it was one part "oh well, here we go!," one part "happy to be alive" and two parts, "I can't believe I'm leaving my flooded house in a Jet Ski."
She and her husband are hoping to find the mystery Jet Ski-operators to say thank you. Without them, they would have had to leave many of their possessions behind.
The Spencers, who live in the Ponderosa subdivision of north Houston, told ABC News that the first couple of days of Harvey were not bad for them. On Monday, though, their home began quickly filling with water.
Karen's husband, J.C., called their local Chick-fil-A, where they are regulars. He ordered placed an order for Two grilled chicken burritos, with extra egg, and a boat. The manager there called her husband, who has a boat.
When help arrived, the Spencers were forced to choose which possessions they wanted to bring with them in the boat. That is, until their Jet Ski heroes showed up and offered to transport the Spencers, freeing up space in the boat.
After all that, J.C. wound up making a trip back to his flooded home to retrieve his wallet and wedding ring.
"I couldn't save my house but I have to save my marriage," he joked.
And as if the story behind the photo wasn't wild enough already, they say the couch seen near the front door floated in from another room.
