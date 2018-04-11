ACCUWEATHER

Coachella tips: How to beat the heat at the desert music festival

EMBED </>More Videos

Without taking proper precautions, Coachella attendees could be at risk for heat stroke or heat exhaustion. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

INDIO, Calif. --
Coachella is one of the hottest musical festivals, figuratively and literally.

It takes place in Indio, Calif., in mid-April, when highs are usually in the middle to upper 80s but can sometimes soar into the 100s, according to AccuWeather.

Shade is often at a premium at Coachella, so attendees should be sure to drink plenty of water during the festival. Wearing a hat and sunglasses and applying sunscreen are other ways music lovers can beat the desert heat.

Without taking proper precautions, spectators could be at risk for heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherCoachellalive musicfestivalaccuweatherIndio
ACCUWEATHER
Springtime may be here, but so are these weather dangers
AccuWeather forecast: Better chance for rain today
Strawberries, spinach top 'dirty dozen' produce
How to avoid damage from potholes
More accuweather
WEATHER
Springtime may be here, but so are these weather dangers
AccuWeather forecast: Better chance for rain today
Storm damage closes Stinson Beach parking lot indefinitely
How to avoid damage from potholes
More Weather
Top Stories
Mark Zuckerberg ends Day 2 of grilling by Congress
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
8-year-old girl calls 911 during kidnapping at San Diego-Mexico border
Gov. Brown agrees to deploy troops to US-Mexico border
Mass casualty earthquake simulation held at Pittsburg community college
Airbnb gives North Carolina man trip to Spain, flamenco lessons after 'Wheel' flub
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Wife of man who died in Tesla crash gives emotional interview to I-Team
'Roseanne' pays tribute to late actor Glenn Quinn
Strawberries, spinach top 'dirty dozen' produce
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
Acting CEO of Cambridge Analytica steps down to resume former role
More News