WEATHER

Lyrid meteor shower 2018: When it is and how to watch it

EMBED </>More Videos

Viewers can expect to see up to 20 meteors per hour during the Lyrid meteor shower on Earth Day. (Shutterstock)

When is the Lyrid meteor shower?

In 2018, the best time to view the Lyrid meteor shower is after midnight in the early morning of Earth Day, April 22, according to AccuWeather. At the shower's peak, viewers can expect between 15 and 20 meteors.

How can I watch the Lyrid meteor shower?

Find a dark area out of town. The less light pollution there is, the better the viewing conditions will be.

The shower's radiant point is between the constellations Lyra and Hercules.

What is the Lyrid meteor shower?

The Lyrids are one of the oldest meteor showers on record, with observations dating back to 687 B.C. The debris field originates from Comet Thatcher, a long-period comet that orbits the Sun once every 415 years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherspaceaccuweathersciencemeteoru.s. & world
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for Thursday
North Bay wine growers concerned about late frost for grapes
Record rains, severe floods hit Kauai, Hawaii
Tumbleweeds inundate homes in High Desert
More Weather
Top Stories
California death row inmate to be freed; no retrial planned
Shooter fires through restaurant window, kills 2 deputies
VIDEO: Emotional Steve Kerr remembers Gregg Popovich's late wife
Men arrested at Starbucks were there for meeting to change 'our lives'
VIDEO: Bigger crowds expected at SF's 4/20 celebration now that cannabis is legal
Woman finds 100 pounds of dog feces on her SUV
Kevin Durant, other famous Bay Area names honored on TIME's 100 list
US experts back marijuana-based drug for childhood seizures
Show More
Warriros vs. Spurs in Game 3 of NBA Playoffs
Passengers relieved government to require inspections after fatal Southwest flight
Southwest opposed recommendation to inspect fan blades
Mountain View police looking for missing 11-year-old girl
4/20 festival in San Francisco expected to draw record crowds
More News