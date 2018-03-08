WEATHER

How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows

EMBED </>More Videos

The risk of flooding and mudslides can remain for years after a wildfire. (AccuWeather)

The threat of wildfires can be felt long after the flames have been extinguished. As forests and hillsides are charred, damage to trees, plants and the soil can create the potential for flooding and mudslides during a rainstorm.

According to AccuWeather, plant roots help stabilize the soil. Intense heat from slow-moving fires can also make soil repel water. These factors drastically increase the chance for landslides and flooding, a risk that can remain for years until vegetation has regrown.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherwildfireaccuweathermudslideflooding
WEATHER
Heaviest rain expected during morning commute throughout Bay Area
Flood Advisory issued for parts of North Bay
AccuWeather forecast: Heaviest rain this morning
Why so many nor'easters this year?
More Weather
Top Stories
Heaviest rain expected during morning commute throughout Bay Area
Flood Advisory issued for parts of North Bay
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
AccuWeather forecast: Heaviest rain this morning
Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill closed due to threat
SF police investigate shootout that injured 6, including officer
Mark Farrell visits hospital after officer, 5 others shot in SF
Witness: Video shows cop shot in SF crawl to police car
Show More
SFPD officer in fair condition, 5 others wounded in shooting
Storm on deck for South Bay
Video shows deadly crash with self-driving Uber vehicle
Warrior's David West speaks at career day in SF
John Oliver's 'better' Bundo book a hit for SF-based publisher
More News
Top Video
Flood Advisory issued for parts of North Bay
Heaviest rain expected during morning commute throughout Bay Area
SF police investigate shootout that injured 6, including officer
Mark Farrell visits hospital after officer, 5 others shot in SF
More Video