WEATHER

Hurricane Harvey evacuees offered free Airbnb stays

EMBED </>More Videos

Airbnb offering free rooms to Harvey evacuees

HOUSTON --
Airbnb is waiving fees for coastal evacuees who are in the path of Hurricane Harvey.

The popular service that opens residential homes to vacationers around the world is also recruiting hosts to accommodate evacuees. The cities where the waived fees are being offered are in San Antonio, Austin and Dallas.

RELATED: 'The station is shaking': Corpus Christi news studio hit by Hurricane Harvey

The fees will be waived for stays between Aug. 23 through Sept. 1.

Airbnb has offered emergency accommodations in light of active disasters. Currently, the service is offering assistance to those affected by the terrorist attack in Barcelona.

RELATED: Rockport, Texas emerging as town hit hard by Hurricane Harvey

You can find a listing of homes being offered under this program on Airbnb's website.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall
EMBED More News Videos

EYE ON THE GULF: Evacuation routes for coastal residents


Related Topics:
weatherhurricane harveyevacuationairbnbweatheru.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Hurricane Harvey downgraded to Category 2 storm as winds weaken
Evacuations ordered as Hurricane Harvey bears down on Texas
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall
Harvey bashes Texas coast, leaving homes damaged, residents injured
News team hit by storm: 'The station is shaking'
Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 4
More Weather
Top Stories
Patriot Prayer rally organizers holding press conference today
Harvey bashes Texas coast, leaving homes damaged, residents injured
Berkeley takes center stage after multiple protest cancellations
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
Trump signs memo banning transgender individuals from openly serving in military
New lawsuit filed in Bay Area police sexual misconduct scandal
'Patriot Prayer shifts rally focus from Crissy Field to Alamo Square Park
FULL LIST: Traffic impact for SF right-wing rallies, counter protests
Show More
LARRY BEIL: Mo' money, no problems for Mayweather, McGregor
Rally in SF's Civic Center calls for love above hate
95-year-old Holocaust survivor vows to march against hate in Berkeley
'Patriot Prayer' cancelling rally at SF's Crissy Field
Pres. Trump's national security adviser Sebastian Gorka resigns from White House
More News
Top Video
Patriot Prayer rally organizers holding press conference today
Harvey bashes Texas coast, leaving homes damaged, residents injured
Berkeley takes center stage after multiple protest cancellations
'Patriot Prayer shifts rally focus from Crissy Field to Alamo Square Park
More Video