Hurricane Harvey evacuees offered free Airbnb stays

HOUSTON --Airbnb is waiving fees for coastal evacuees who are in the path of Hurricane Harvey.
The popular service that opens residential homes to vacationers around the world is also recruiting hosts to accommodate evacuees. The cities where the waived fees are being offered are in San Antonio, Austin and Dallas.
RELATED: 'The station is shaking': Corpus Christi news studio hit by Hurricane Harvey
The fees will be waived for stays between Aug. 23 through Sept. 1.
Airbnb has offered emergency accommodations in light of active disasters. Currently, the service is offering assistance to those affected by the terrorist attack in Barcelona.
RELATED: Rockport, Texas emerging as town hit hard by Hurricane Harvey
You can find a listing of homes being offered under this program on Airbnb's website.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall