Hurricane Irma could bring storm surges up to 12 feet in Florida

Florida Gov. Rick Scott urged anyone living in an evacuation zone in southwest Florida to leave by noon Saturday as the threat of Hurricane Irma has shifted west. (KGO-TV )

Florida's governor is warning residents that storm surge of up to 12 feet in places will inundate houses.

Gov. Rick Scott urged anyone living in an evacuation zone in southwest Florida to leave by noon Saturday as the threat of Hurricane Irma has shifted west.

VIDEO: Mammoth Hurricane Irma, Jose's scope breathtaking from space

He says the storm is "going to go faster than you are."

Scott said 25,000 people in Florida have already lost electricity as Irma's outer bands have begun hitting the southern part of the state.

The governor also warned of dangerous storm surge of between 6 feet and 12 feet across parts of Florida.

He said: "This will cover your house."

The National Hurricane Center says the eye of powerful Hurricane Irma is expected to hit southwest Florida and Tampa sometime Sunday, but the entire state will feel the storm's effects.

Hurricane Center spokesman and meteorologist Dennis Feltgen said Saturday that while Miami won't get the core of Irma it will still get life-threatening hurricane conditions.

The Category 4 storm pounded Cuba early Saturday with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. It was expected to strengthen before hitting Florida.

Hurricane Irma's winds have slowed slightly while it rakes Cuba, but the massive storm is expected to strengthen again as it approaches Florida.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday morning that Irma remained a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. Forecasters expect the storm to pick strength back up as it moves away from Cuba.

RELATED: Shelter animals from Florida arrive in Bay Area ahead of Irma

The storm's center was about 10 miles northwest of Caibarien, Cuba. That's also about 225 miles south of Miami.

Meteorologists say damaging winds from Irma's outer bands were already arriving in South Florida. The storm was expected to reach the Florida Keys on Sunday morning before moving up the state's Gulf Coast.

Meteorologists say damaging winds are blowing into South Florida as Hurricane Irma approaches.

The National Weather Service said Saturday morning that damaging winds were moving into areas including Key Biscayne, Coral Gables and South Miami. Gusts of up to 56 mph were reported on Virginia Key off Miami as the storm's outer bands arrived.

The center of the storm was about 245 miles southeast of Miami early Saturday as it raked the northern coast of Cuba.

The latest forecast track predicts the center of the storm will move along Florida's Gulf Coast through Monday.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Hurricane Irma.
