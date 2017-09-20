Hurricane Maria leaves Puerto Rico without power

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2435262" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video of Hurricane Maria as it makes landfall in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Video taken from San Juan shows the incredible force of Hurricane Maria, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in 85 years.

Maria has weakened slightly to a Category 3 major hurricane after crashing across Puerto Rico and its center is now moving offshore of the island's northwest coast.The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is slowly starting to move away from Puerto Rico with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph. Little change in strength is forecast over the next 48 hours.The Miami-based center says Maria was centered at 2 p.m. Wednesday about 15 miles west of Arecibo, Puerto Rico. It's moving to the northwest at 12 mph. It's expected to pass offshore of the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic late Wednesday and Thursday.In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Jose's outer rainbands are approaching southern New England's coast. The hurricane center says dangerous surf and rip currents will affect much of the U.S. East Coast for days. Jose, a former hurricane, was about 140 miles south-southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts with top sustained winds of 70 mph.Felix Delgado, mayor of the city of Catano on the northern coast of Puerto Rico, told WAPA Television that 80 percent of the homes in a hard-hit neighborhood known as Juana Matos are "destroyed."There were no immediate details from Delgado. That report came after forecasters said Hurricane Maria was approaching the northern coast with destructive winds after raking over the island.Maria, which left at least nine people dead in its wake across the Caribbean, blew ashore in the morning in the southeast coastal town of Yabucoa as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph. Maria slowly crossed the island, knocking down communication towers, snapping trees and unloading heavy rains. Widespread flooding was reported across the island, with dozens of cars half-submerged in some neighborhoods and many streets turned into rivers.Hurricane Maria is now approaching the northern coast of Puerto Rico as destructive winds and flooding are continuing.The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the eye of the Category 4 major hurricane is now located about 25 miles west of San Juan, the capital. Maximum sustained winds are 140 mph and the storm is moving to the northwest at 12 mph.The Miami-based hurricane center says little change in strength is expected in the coming 48 hours as Maria remains a dangerous major hurricane. It says tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in the Dominican Republica this afternoon with hurricane conditions starting there later Wednesday night. Forecasters say the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas will see worsening conditions Thursday morning with the expected arrival of hurricane winds Thursday evening.An adviser to Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says there have been seven confirmed deaths in the Caribbean country from Hurricane Maria.Hartley Henry didn't give details about how the deaths occurred. They raise the overall death toll to nine from the storm including two on the French island of Guadeloupe.Henry says the country is "in a daze" with no electricity or power and little to no communications.He said in a statement Wednesday that there has been a "tremendous loss of housing and public buildings" in the mountainous island but the full extent of the damage isn't known. The storm struck the country Monday and Tuesday and is now over Puerto Rico.