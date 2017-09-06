Hurricane Jose has formed in the Atlantic, far from land and well east of the powerful Hurricane Irma.Hurricane Katia has also formed in the Gulf off the coast of Mexico with sustained winds of 75 mph.The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Jose poses no immediately threat to land. But meteorologists warn the storm's path could change. Jose has winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and is quickly strengthening.As Hurricane Katia formed in the Gulf off the coast of Mexico with sustained winds of 75 mph, the government of Mexico has issued a hurricane watch for the coast of the state of Veracruz from Tuxpan to Laguna Verde.Katia is anticipated to drift toward the coast on Thursday.The announcement of Hurricane Katia came minutes after the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Jose had formed in the open Atlantic.