NILES CANYON, Calif. (KGO) --Highway 84 at Niles Canyon is still closed after a mudslide left behind 4 feet of mud and water on the roadway Tuesday night.
Two people had to be rescued when their car flooded and got stuck between Sunol and Fremont.
ABC7 News spoke to a driver who managed to make it through the mudslide in his truck. "It's almost a quarter mile long and it's fairly deep, as I said about 18 inches," said the driver.
Caltrans is working to clear the mud and water. They're aiming to have the road open sometime Wednesday afternoon, but that could easily be pushed back.