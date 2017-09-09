Florida officials have started allowing people to drive on the shoulders of Interstate 4, the main highway that links Tampa to Orlando.The Florida Department of Transportation and the Florida Highway Patrol announced the move on Saturday. It came in the aftermath of updated forecasts that show Hurricane Irma taking aim at Tampa.State officials have been permitting motorists to use shoulders instead of allowing one-way flow on the state's highways. Florida has told more than 6 million to evacuate ahead of the killer storm and the mass exodus has jammed the roads.Gov. Rick Scott has resisted calls to reverse the flow of lanes. Georgia's governor authorized one-way traffic in order to help with evacuations in that state. State officials cautioned that driving on the left-hand shoulder is only allowed when motorists are directed to do so by police and highway signs.France's government is sending hundreds more soldiers and police to restore order to the Caribbean island of St. Martin amid looting and chaos after Hurricane Irma.The government also told all residents to stay inside and put the island and nearby St. Barts on its highest alert level as a new storm, Hurricane Jose, bears down on the area.Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced Saturday night that France is sending Foreign Legion troops, paratroopers and other reinforcements to St. Martin starting Sunday.France already has several hundred gendarmes, soldiers, and other security forces but Philippe acknowledged that they are working in difficult conditions and need help.St. Martin saw several people killed and vast damage to homes, electricity and water supplies.The broadcaster Francetvinfo reported Saturday that the island's jail was also destroyed and its 250 inmates are now at large.Many Florida families say online retailers let them down at the worst possible moment with cancellations and no-shows ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma even before the weather deteriorated.The Associated Press has received more than 50 complaints from South Florida families who were expecting flashlights, battery-operated radios, water bottles and first-aid kits after placing orders with online retailers.Customers said on Saturday that they received the cancellations only after evacuations had begun in their neighborhoods and local markets' shelves had emptied. Some had placed orders as early as Monday.Other said their packages arrived in Miami but were either stuck at a sorting facility for a few days or delayed because of problems with couriers.A Nestle-owned water delivery company, ReadyRefresh, apologized on Twitter for service disruptions and delays.More than 50,000 people in Florida are seeking shelter in schools, community centers and churches as Hurricane Irma nears the state.The government-sponsored shelters were open Saturday as officials warned 6.3 million Floridians to evacuate. The storm was expected to make landfall in Florida on Sunday. Those with nowhere to turn headed to the shelters while others sought lodging at hotels or with friends and family.Red Cross shelter coordinator Steve Bayer said most people at shelters are grateful and happy.Steve and Judith Smith of Orlando fled their mobile home and wound up at their local middle school after all the nearby hotels were sold out.The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is relaxing pollution controls for emergency and backup power generating facilities in the Florida Keys' Monroe County to help keep power generated during and after Hurricane Irma.The agency on Saturday announced its decision in a press release after a request by Florida environmental officials.The "no action assurance" letter will allow two utility-scale units in the county to operate beyond their typical operating periods.The EPA said the extra operation may increase pollution, but that the decision is in the public interest given the emergency."EPA policy allows the agency to issue no action assurances in cases where it is necessary to avoid extreme risks to public health and safety and where no other mechanism can adequately address the matter," the agency's release said.