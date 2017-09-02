HOUSTON, Texas --Jeff Lindner, meteorologist for the Harris County Flood Control District, is being called a hero for possibly saving thousands of lives during Hurricane Harvey.
Throughout the storm, it seemed as if Lindner never slept. At any given hour, he could be seen on TV in his blue collared, buttoned-up shirt giving updates about the status of the water levels during the flood emergency.
A woman who was helping her father evacuate on a boat shared her gratitude for Lindner with ABC13 reporter Courtney Fischer.
"Jeff Lindner is my hero," Diane Rahn said.
"It has been my honor to get accurate and concise information out to help as many as we could to make the best decisions," he wrote in response to Rahn's shout out.
"@JeffLindner1 is my hero!" Harris Co. Flood Control District Meteorologist Jeff Lindner got kudos from a woman helping her dad evacuate. pic.twitter.com/jESGv9hjf9— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 30, 2017
He's being recognized for his tireless efforts and now one person is campaigning for Houstonians to help him get some much-needed rest.
Blake Ford created a GoFundMe page called, "Let's Buy Jeff Lindner a Vacation."
"Throughout the unpredictable battering by Harvey the last five days, Harris County Flood Control District Meteorologist Jeff Lindner has proved an invaluable resource. He has provided us with a calm, analytical, and composed presence during an incredibly fluid and complicated situation: never once looking uncertain or overwhelmed while discussing planned releases and changing water levels," Ford wrote.
He said that not only has Lindner been on live TV giving updates about the water levels, he has also been answering questions on social media from concerned citizens.
Not until releases are cut back...which will not be for a while https://t.co/wpnt1C9acj— Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) August 31, 2017
"He just looks like he knows his stuff and gives off a frankly fantastic vibe. He had an answer ready for every question, every followup, and never once dodged a difficult question nor was he afraid to honestly inform the public of imminent trouble," Ford wrote.
Ford said that even though he does not know Lindner, like many other residents in the area, he thinks he deserves a break and wants to show his thanks for giving Lindner a vacation after this is all over.
The fund has surpassed its initial goal of $3,000 to raise more than $15,000 in the name of giving Lindner some well deserved rest and relaxation.
Ford posted an update saying he had spoken with Lindner, who was left speechless by people's generosity.
"Quite possibly the only time this week he was at a loss for words," Ford wrote.
Unfortunately, as a government employee, Lindner cannot accept gifts of more than $100.
Lindner announced on Saturday that he will donate the entire fund to a charity benefiting flood victims.
"It's overwhelming what has happened to our community," he said in a press release from Harris County. "I've just been doing my job and I really wanted to get out to the residents what I would want to hear if I were sitting on the other end."