JetBlue offers $99 flights for Hurricane Irma evacuees

JetBlue is reducing fares to help evacuees in the path of Hurricane Irma. (Reed Saxon/AP Photo)

JetBlue has reduced their one-way fares for evacuees out of several cities in the path of Hurricane Irma.

The fares have been reduced to prices ranging from $99 - $159 including taxes through September 13. Cancellation and change fees will also be waived for customers who have existing reservations for the Caribbean and Florida regions.

According to JetBlue, the select markets include Florida, Savannah, Georgia and Charleston, South Carolina in the U.S. Internationally, JetBlue will offer flights from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Turks and Caicos Islands and Nassau, The Bahamas, as well as from several airports in the Dominican Republic and Cuba.

The airline has canceled approximately 130 flights as of Wednesday. JetBlue has said they are looking to add flights out of select cities.
