JetBlue offers $99 return flights for Hurricane Irma evacuees

JetBlue has reduced their one-way fares for evacuees trying to return home to several cities that were impacted by Hurricane Irma.
The fares have been reduced to prices ranging from $99 - $159 including taxes through September 18. Cancellation and change fees will also be waived for customers who have existing reservations.
According to JetBlue, the select markets include several Florida airports as well as the airports in Savannah, Georgia and Charleston, South Carolina.
The airline offered a similar deal to evacuees trying to leave cities in the path of Hurricane Irma prior to the storm making landfall.
