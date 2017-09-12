WEATHER

JetBlue offers $99 return flights for Hurricane Irma evacuees

JetBlue is reducing fares to help evacuees in the path of Hurricane Irma. (Reed Saxon/AP Photo)

JetBlue has reduced their one-way fares for evacuees trying to return home to several cities that were impacted by Hurricane Irma.

The fares have been reduced to prices ranging from $99 - $159 including taxes through September 18. Cancellation and change fees will also be waived for customers who have existing reservations.

According to JetBlue, the select markets include several Florida airports as well as the airports in Savannah, Georgia and Charleston, South Carolina.

The airline offered a similar deal to evacuees trying to leave cities in the path of Hurricane Irma prior to the storm making landfall.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherair traveljetbluehurricane irmahurricanestormflorida
Load Comments
WEATHER
More thunder, lightning expected in Bay Area tonight
Riding out Irma in Key West
Lightning strikes across Bay Area cause residents to lose power
ABC7 News forecast for Tuesday afternoon
More Weather
Top Stories
More thunder, lightning expected in Bay Area tonight
Large brush fire sparked by lightning in San Mateo County
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Apple unveils new iPhones at event in Cupertino
Lightning strikes across Bay Area cause residents to lose power
VIDEO: Plane crashes into tree, parking lot in Connecticut
Man hospitalized after shooting in San Francisco's Union Square
Riding out Irma in Key West
Show More
Residents allowed back into upper Florida Keys
TWITTER STORY: Apple products unveiled in Cupertino
Breakthrough in helicopter technology comes to ABC7
6-year-old boy with cancer fulfills graduation dream
Kitten adopted after being found in Menlo Park dumpster
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Product launch event at Apple headquarters
PHOTOS: Bay Area pays tribute to victims of Sept. 11
Irma leaves devastation in its wake in the Caribbean
Photos: Up close look at the WTC's 9/11 'Tribute in Light'
More Photos