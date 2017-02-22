WEATHER

Kids enjoy shelters, parents stress over future after San Jose flood

EMBED </>More News Videos

Some San Jose residents are still out of a home Wednesday night following the devastating flooding in the area. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Some San Jose residents are still out of a home Wednesday night following the devastating flooding in the area.

RESOURCES: San Jose evacuation centers and help info

For children, life is fun at the Red Cross shelter. For adults, the situation is more serious.

Two days in and the Red Cross is already searching for new places for flood evacuees to stay. James Lick High School is back in session next week.

"The damage just doesn't go away when the water goes down," said Red Cross Public Affairs Officer Larry Dietz.

The damage is widespread.

"I was surprised it didn't hit us," said Andrew Brunt, who feels for his neighbors."It's kind of easy to decide to help out a little, what I could do."

People are dropping off food, water and clothes.

Local teams are donating money. The 49ers have pledged $20,000 while the Quakes are giving $10,000, free trips to Saturday's match, and their time.

"Any type of distraction helps, so we've been juggling the soccer ball a bit and sharing some stories," said Quakes player Tommy Thompson. "So it's been good so far."

PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
Related Topics:
weatherflash floodingfloodingrainwindwind damagestormstorm damageevacuationSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
San Jose residents return home to find flood destruction
VIDEO: Flooding drastically changes San Jose landscape
Lakeport declares a state of emergency
San Jose floodwater causing major damage to homes
More Weather
Top Stories
San Jose residents return home to find flood destruction
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
SF considers funding lawyers for undocumented immigrants
SETI Institute has hope for life on newfound planets
Animals impacted by San Jose flooding
Donations pour into San Jose flood shelters
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Emma Stone in 'La La Land'
Show More
CHP officer dies after Sacramento motorcycle crash
San Jose residents question emergency response to floods
San Jose floodwater causing major damage to homes
Lakeport declares a state of emergency
Bay Area researchers to probe teen brains to study development
More News
Top Video
SF considers funding lawyers for undocumented immigrants
SETI Institute has hope for life on newfound planets
San Jose residents return home to find flood destruction
VIDEO: Flooding drastically changes San Jose landscape
More Video