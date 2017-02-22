Some San Jose residents are still out of a home Wednesday night following the devastating flooding in the area.For children, life is fun at the Red Cross shelter. For adults, the situation is more serious.Two days in and the Red Cross is already searching for new places for flood evacuees to stay. James Lick High School is back in session next week."The damage just doesn't go away when the water goes down," said Red Cross Public Affairs Officer Larry Dietz.The damage is widespread."I was surprised it didn't hit us," said Andrew Brunt, who feels for his neighbors."It's kind of easy to decide to help out a little, what I could do."People are dropping off food, water and clothes.Local teams are donating money. The 49ers have pledged $20,000 while the Quakes are giving $10,000, free trips to Saturday's match, and their time."Any type of distraction helps, so we've been juggling the soccer ball a bit and sharing some stories," said Quakes player Tommy Thompson. "So it's been good so far."