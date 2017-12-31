WEATHER

King tides expected to bring minor coastal flooding to Bay Area

King Tides flood San Francisco's Embarcadero on Tuesday January 10, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --
Extreme high and low tides, also known as King tides, are expected to bring minor coastal flooding Monday and Tuesday to low lying areas in the San Francisco Bay Area, National Weather Service officials said Sunday.

High tides will occur mid to late morning both days and could cause flooding of parking lots, coastal trails, sidewalks and roadways that do not normally flood.

Weather officials said entrances and exits to coves and narrow beaches may be affected too.

Low tides will occur in the afternoon to late evening hours. Rip currents will be stronger during the transition from high to low tides.
