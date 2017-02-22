Jose Valencia is helping his family collect valuables from their flooded mobile home.
Mandatory evacuations in 4 neighborhoods in @CityofLakeport due to rising #ClearLake, expect to near '97 levels over next two days. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/vu5ksXJ4j3— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 22, 2017
They're among 200 people under a mandatory evacuation order in Lakeport.
"I'm kind of helping family members take all their stuff out because it's the last time they can come here for a while, maybe months. So we're trying to get the most important things out of here," said Valencia.
Clear Lake is at least a foot over flood stage and is still rising, inundating at least four neighborhoods.
About 200 people have been evacuated from flooded neighborhoods in @CityofLakeport #LakeCounty #ClearLakeFlood2017 #StormWatch #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/01SvfPZ3hd— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 22, 2017
"It's doing what Clear Lake does when we get too much water. There's just not enough, there's more coming in than is going out and that's our main problem right now," said Kevin Ingram, the Community Development Director for the city of Lakeport.
The main evacuation center is a church on the north side of town. Many people could be out of their homes for a long time.
The view from Mike Borg's backyard at #ClearLakeFlood2017 when the wind whipped up. Lake is a foot and half over flood stage. @LiveDoppler7 pic.twitter.com/UkiQXHW9p8— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 23, 2017
"Last night we had 67 people stay, we've had probably another 20 register today. Many who are registering right now are not going to be staying with us. They have somewhere to stay but don't have somewhere to eat or shower," said Pastor Shannon Kimball-Auth, the shelter director.
Edward Cantrell told us he's lived here most of his life and hasn't seen the lake like this is 20 years.
This guy is wondering what's the big deal as flood waters inundated 4 neighborhoods in @CityofLakeport #LakeCounty #ClearLakeFlood2017 pic.twitter.com/31RypcBh9c— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 23, 2017
"Yeah, it makes me really nervous, because there's a lot of small businesses around the lake, and people out of their homes right now," said Cantrell.
Clear Lake isn't like a creek, it won't go down immediately once the rain stops. It could stay this high for two weeks, maybe longer.
