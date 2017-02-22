WEATHER

Lakeport declares a state of emergency due to flooding

Officials in Lakeport have declared a local state of emergency due to flooding from overflowing Clear Lake. (KGO-TV )

LAKEPORT, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials in Lakeport have declared a local state of emergency due to flooding from overflowing Clear Lake.

Jose Valencia is helping his family collect valuables from their flooded mobile home.


They're among 200 people under a mandatory evacuation order in Lakeport.

"I'm kind of helping family members take all their stuff out because it's the last time they can come here for a while, maybe months. So we're trying to get the most important things out of here," said Valencia.

Clear Lake is at least a foot over flood stage and is still rising, inundating at least four neighborhoods.


"It's doing what Clear Lake does when we get too much water. There's just not enough, there's more coming in than is going out and that's our main problem right now," said Kevin Ingram, the Community Development Director for the city of Lakeport.

The main evacuation center is a church on the north side of town. Many people could be out of their homes for a long time.



"Last night we had 67 people stay, we've had probably another 20 register today. Many who are registering right now are not going to be staying with us. They have somewhere to stay but don't have somewhere to eat or shower," said Pastor Shannon Kimball-Auth, the shelter director.

Edward Cantrell told us he's lived here most of his life and hasn't seen the lake like this is 20 years.



"Yeah, it makes me really nervous, because there's a lot of small businesses around the lake, and people out of their homes right now," said Cantrell.

Clear Lake isn't like a creek, it won't go down immediately once the rain stops. It could stay this high for two weeks, maybe longer.

