BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --Crews are cleaning up after a large pine tree fell on two vehicles in Berkeley Friday morning.
The tree fell at Parkside Drive and Claremont Avenue.
The fallen tree also took out some power lines and triggered a power outage.
There are no reports of injuries.
