Large pine tree slams onto vehicles, power lines in Berkeley

Crews are cleaning up after a large tree fell on vehicles in Berkeley Friday morning. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Crews are cleaning up after a large pine tree fell on two vehicles in Berkeley Friday morning.

The tree fell at Parkside Drive and Claremont Avenue.

The fallen tree also took out some power lines and triggered a power outage.

There are no reports of injuries.

