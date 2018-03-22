  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
WEATHER

Latest storm knocks down trees, causes traffic problems across Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest storm to hit the Bay Area knocked down trees and created a messy morning commute Thursday morning. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The latest storm to hit the Bay Area brought heavy downpours, gusty wind and knocked down trees during Thursday morning's commute.

A tree about 100-feet tall crashed down across Summit Road and in to power lines about a mile away from Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The road was blocked in both directions adding a 15 to 20 minute detour to the morning commute. The tree removal is expected to take all day.

VIDEO: AccuWeather forecast: Thunderstorms, showers

"I would say this has been a lot wetter than normal, but I love it at the same time. I would say all Californians love it, but they hate it when they have to drive in it," Los Gatos resident Ron Ricci said.

The National Weather Service had issued an urban/small stream flood advisory for the North Bay until 9 a.m. Thursday.

The NWS advised motorists not drive over flooded roadways and to report them to law enforcement.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says this storm has been downgraded from a two to a one on our Storm Impact Scale and adds that we can expect thunderstorms and showers in parts of the Bay Area for the rest of the day.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Wind gusts will range from 30 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour.

VIDEO: Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days
EMBED More News Videos

We all know Bay Area roads can get a little crazy in the rain. Here are some tips on how to stay safe.



Minor flooding is occurring on area creeks including Willow Brook at Penngrove Park as well as along the Sonoma Creek in the North Bay. The advisory is impacting more than 640,000 residents in the region.

And in the East Bay, a tree blocked the No. 2 lane of northbound state Highway 13 just south of Park Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the tree went down just before 6:30 a.m. A solo-vehicle traffic collision was reported in the same area around an hour before the tree went down. It's not clear if the collision and the tree falling down are connected to each other.

Caltrans has been contacted, but it is not yet known when the tree will be cleared.

Dozens of other traffic incidents were reported in parts of the Bay Area Thursday morning due to the storm.

Click here to download the free ABC7 News App to track the storm where you live. Make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.

Click here for a look at weather where you live.

Bay City News contributed to this story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherwindrainfloodingflash floodingstormhighway 17San RafaelSonomaPetalumaSan FranciscoBerkeleyOaklandSanta CruzSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Storm triggers flooded roadways, warnings in North Bay
AccuWeather forecast: Showers, chance of thunderstorms
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Follow @LiveDoppler7 on Twitter for the latest weather updates
WEATHER
Storm triggers flooded roadways, warnings in North Bay
Funnel cloud spotted over homes north of Sacramento
AccuWeather forecast: Showers, chance of thunderstorms
How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in San Francisco
Videos show injured cop, other victim after SF shooting
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Spokesperson: Toys 'R' Us liquidation sale delayed, likely to start Friday
Trump: Biden would go down crying if he assaulted me
See the royal wedding invitations
President Trump unveils punishing trade actions against China
ABC7 holding National Puppy Day event tomorrow
Show More
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
Storm triggers flooded roadways, warnings in North Bay
AccuWeather forecast: Showers, chance of thunderstorms
John Dowd, lead Trump lawyer in Russia probe, leaves team
Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill closed due to threat
More News
Top Video
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in San Francisco
Videos show injured cop, other victim after SF shooting
Storm triggers flooded roadways, warnings in North Bay
Trump: Biden would go down crying if he assaulted me
More Video