"I can feel the rain on my face, taste the rain on my lips." 🎼 #summerstormsarethebest #abc7now pic.twitter.com/RmnshFBvvp — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 12, 2017

This thunder is SO cool! I love it. #ABC7now oh and it is POURING rain #summerstormsarethebest pic.twitter.com/L8WcsTZVMt — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 12, 2017

PG&E is working to restore power for customers in parts of the Bay Area after lightning strikes lit up the sky Monday afternoon.At the San Francisco International Airport, officials said a worker on the runway was worried he was struck by lightning because his ears were ringing. Paramedics responded and treated him, but they couldn't find evidence the ringing was caused by a lightning strike. Officials said he is OK.The lightning strikes prompted airport officials to get employees working on the runway inside on Monday.Officials said at the peak of the thunderstorm, at least 1,872 PG&E customers lost power in parts of the Bay Area.At this time, there are 565 customers on the Peninsula that are still without power, and in San Francisco at least 541 remain without power.Cal's Fire Santa Clara unit did respond to some spot fires triggered by lightning and was able to extinguish them quickly before they caused any problems on Monday.Weather officials said on social media that about 1,200 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes occurred and nearly 7,000 totalflashes were recorded Monday for the entire Bay Area.