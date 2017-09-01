SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --With triple digit temps popping up across the Bay Area, many are wondering - when's the last time we saw weather like this and are we breaking any records?
Meteorologist Mike Nicco has a look at the all-time high temperatures in the Bay Area:
SAN FRANCISCO:
- 103 degrees in San Francisco on June 13, 2000 (record broken with 106 degrees in SF on Sept. 1, 2017)
- 103 degrees at San Francisco international Airport on Sept. 14, 1971
EAST BAY:
- 115 in Livermore on Sept. 3, 1950
- 107 degrees in Richmond on Sept. 15, 1971
104 degrees at the Oakland International Airport on June 14, 1961
SOUTH BAY:
- 115 degrees in Gilroy on July 15, 1972
PENINSULA:
- 94 degrees in Half Moon Bay on Oct. 27, 2003
NORTH BAY:
- 116 degrees in Healdsburg on July 13, 1972
- 113 degrees in Santa Rosa on July 11, 1913
- 114 degrees in Calistoga on July 4, 1931
- 113 degrees in Napa on June 14, 1961
- 112 degrees in Kentfield on July 11, 1913
- 110 degrees in San Rafael on June 15, 1961
SOUTH BAY:
- 109 degrees in San Jose on June 14, 2000
- 106 degrees at Moffett Field on June 14, 2000
Click here to watch the latest AccuWeather forecast, and click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.