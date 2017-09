SAN FRANCISCO:



103 degrees in San Francisco on June 13, 2000 (record broken with 106 degrees in SF on Sept. 1, 2017)



103 degrees at San Francisco international Airport on Sept. 14, 1971

EAST BAY:



115 in Livermore on Sept. 3, 1950



107 degrees in Richmond on Sept. 15, 1971

104 degrees at the Oakland International Airport on June 14, 1961



SOUTH BAY:



115 degrees in Gilroy on July 15, 1972

PENINSULA:



94 degrees in Half Moon Bay on Oct. 27, 2003

NORTH BAY:



116 degrees in Healdsburg on July 13, 1972



113 degrees in Santa Rosa on July 11, 1913



114 degrees in Calistoga on July 4, 1931



113 degrees in Napa on June 14, 1961



112 degrees in Kentfield on July 11, 1913



110 degrees in San Rafael on June 15, 1961

109 degrees in San Jose on June 14, 2000



106 degrees at Moffett Field on June 14, 2000

An image showing what cities will be under excessive heat warning is seen on Thursday, August 31, 2017.

With triple digit temps popping up across the Bay Area, many are wondering - when's the last time we saw weather like this and are we breaking any records? Meteorologist Mike Nicco has a look at the all-time high temperatures in the Bay Area: