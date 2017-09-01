HEAT WAVE

With triple digit temps popping up across the Bay Area, many are wondering - when's the last time we saw weather like this and are we breaking any records. Here's a look at the all-time high temperatures in the Bay Area. (Shutterstock)

With triple digit temps popping up across the Bay Area, many are wondering - when's the last time we saw weather like this and are we breaking any records?

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has a look at the all-time high temperatures in the Bay Area:

SAN FRANCISCO:

  • 103 degrees in San Francisco on June 13, 2000 (record broken with 106 degrees in SF on Sept. 1, 2017)

  • 103 degrees at San Francisco international Airport on Sept. 14, 1971

EAST BAY:

  • 115 in Livermore on Sept. 3, 1950

  • 107 degrees in Richmond on Sept. 15, 1971

    • 104 degrees at the Oakland International Airport on June 14, 1961

SOUTH BAY:

  • 115 degrees in Gilroy on July 15, 1972

PENINSULA:

  • 94 degrees in Half Moon Bay on Oct. 27, 2003

NORTH BAY:

  • 116 degrees in Healdsburg on July 13, 1972

  • 113 degrees in Santa Rosa on July 11, 1913

  • 114 degrees in Calistoga on July 4, 1931

  • 113 degrees in Napa on June 14, 1961

  • 112 degrees in Kentfield on July 11, 1913

  • 110 degrees in San Rafael on June 15, 1961

SOUTH BAY:

  • 109 degrees in San Jose on June 14, 2000

  • 106 degrees at Moffett Field on June 14, 2000

An image showing what cities will be under excessive heat warning is seen on Thursday, August 31, 2017.

