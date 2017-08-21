SOLAR ECLIPSE

LIVE VIDEO: Watch Great American Eclipse now

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Want to watch the rare total solar eclipse? ABC7 has you covered! We have live coverage online now. Our special begins on TV at 9:53 a.m.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about this rare celestial event. And watch the video players below for live coverage of the eclipse.
Live coverage of the solar eclipse from ABC7 News

Watch eclipse move across U.S.:



Live coverage of the solar eclipse from ABC News

Eclipse Digital Coverage:

Isolated Eclipse Cameras:

Eclipse Special Report:
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersolar eclipsemoonhistorysciencesummerSan FranciscoOaklandSan MateoSan JoseMarin
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
VIDEO: 7 ways to watch the solar eclipse in the Bay Area
SOLAR ECLIPSE
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
NASA's Ames Research Center holds full solar eclipse viewing party
Solar Eclipse: ABC News live coverage
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
More solar eclipse
WEATHER
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
NASA's Ames Research Center holds full solar eclipse viewing party
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Monday morning
More Weather
Top Stories
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Search underway for 10 sailors after US destroyer collision
1 dead as vehicle rams bus stops in Marseille, France
DIY WITH DREW: Can't snag eclipse glasses? Make your own!
NASA's Ames Research Center holds full solar eclipse viewing party
Eclipse glasses still available if you get up early
University of Texas in Austin removes Confederate statues
Here's what traffic will be like during the eclipse
Show More
Bay Area residents in Barcelona during attack reunited with families
'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
4 arrested in 'brutal' Muni assaults in San Francisco
PHOTOS: 'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
Watch parties, music planned for solar eclipse
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
PHOTOS: Mind-blowing haircuts by Santa Rosa barber
Protesters take to streets of Castro District to oppose transgender military ban
More Photos