Living in the aftermath: Napa marks 3-year anniversary of 6.0 earthquake

3rd anniversary of the #Napa 6.0 Quake. What a difference between then and now at Napa Presbyterian Church. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/JjP5TF0RT7 — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) August 25, 2017

The quake rocked this 140 year-old iconic church. Wrecked windows and plaster. See file photo. #abc7now #napa pic.twitter.com/xufSkuQdey — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) August 25, 2017

When the quake hit, a speaker fell onto the pulpit. They left the gouge to remind future generations that bad times come and go. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/DNUHXQkw9e — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) August 25, 2017

3 years ago, the #napa #quake broke a plate glass window. Patricia Trimble took a photo, made a postcard, and sold them for $1. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/6bSMbQk9Bw — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) August 25, 2017

The postcard has become iconic. Now Patricia Trimble gives them away as a reminder of #Napa and the #quake #ordeal. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/Wu1fdYA5y4 — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) August 25, 2017

In #Napa the hotels are back. And restaurants. But reconstruction continues. And so does the wait to reconstruct. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/mywt9DgISu — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) August 25, 2017

A post office that has not reopened may become a hotel. You look at Napa -- there is a lesson here.It is one community still living in the aftermath of an earthquake and a likely microcosm for the rest of the Bay Area when the inevitable big one finally hits."Well it was easily the worst quake I ever felt," said Napa Mayor Jill Techel. " Fear, absolute fear by what I saw."That's how Napa's 6.0 earthquake felt like and the images that have survived are freeze frames of a community's trauma -- three years to the day."The emergency work is one tenth of the job. Next is how you get through the next months and years," Techel told ABC7 News.If you ask Tichel, she'll talk about the strength of a community pulling itself up together.Earthquake scars still abound in Napa, as do fences like stitches healing wounds. Parts of downtown still look like a construction zone. Renovating the old courthouse, alone could cost $12 million.At Irene Snow Elementary, they're moving the entire campus next year due to the discovery of a new fault directly beneath the buildings.And with the presence of district spokesperson Elixabet Emmit -- another reminder. On the one-year anniversary, we photographed her wrecked home -- the RV her family slept in, the reconstruction.To this day they have yet to repair the backyard pool."The first thing I said to my husband is, 'Are we ruined?' He said, 'I don't know,'" Emmit added.Now we know the answer -- on this third anniversary, Napa is far from ruined, but still with a way to go.