Major storm topples trees in Bay Area
Wind is causing trouble during storm conditions in the Bay Area as it whips through trees blowing them down causing chaos and damage all over. (KGO-TV)

by Sergio Quintana
DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
The massive storm pounding the Bay Area has been toppling trees creating dicey driving conditions and injuries to some motorists.

RELATED: Wind topples tree catching Camry under trunk on I-280

Fire crews in Daly City were called in to cut apart a tree that came down on a box truck. No one was injured and the truck wasn't damaged but the tree did cause a scare for some drivers.

In San Francisco public works and fire crews have been answering a number of calls to dispose of trees toppled over by winds.

On Southbound 1-280 Sunday afternoon a tree came down across all southbound lanes of the freeway.

A Toyota Camry was caught under the trunk of the tree, though there were actually two cars involved.

"The tree did not fall on the vehicle," said Christopher Barshini of the CHP. "The tree actually fell on the freeway first and both vehicles were not able to react in time and they collided into the tree."

He says a woman driving one of the cars did suffer minor injuries when she collided with the tree.

In San Francisco the strong winds caused a big scare when pieces of scaffolding on a building came tumbling down.

No one was injured but Market Street has to be closed down for a few hours as crews began cleaning up and assessing the safety of the rest of the scaffolding.
