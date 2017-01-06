WEATHER

Major weekend storm could hurt Tahoe ski conditions
EMBED </>More News Videos

Rain is expected to drench the Tahoe area and could melt the fresh powder and cause dangerous flooding in the mountains and below. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --
Thinking of heading to the mountains this weekend, not so fast. Skiers and snowboarders might expect the high snow levels to look like a winter wonderland but rain is expected to drench the Tahoe area and could melt the fresh powder and cause dangerous flooding in the mountains and below.

STORMWATCH: What is an Atmospheric River?

The National Weather Service is advising travelers to postpone trips until Monday, when the snow level falls.

"We're looking at flooding on roadways, those streams and rivers are going to be running very high and the potential for rock and mudslides on those mountain roads as well," said meteorologist Courtney Obergsell.

Skiers are still renting gear at Sports Basement in Berkeley are looking forward to at least one good day on the mountain. "I think everybody gets excited when these storms roll in," said Brian Martin of Sports Basement.

Martin says workers are seeing long lines and people getting their skis and snowboards waxed hoping a storm in the Bay Area translates to snow in the mountains, which is not always the case. "But if a pineapple express shows up and starts raining on all this snow we got it could get kind of messy," he said.

The messiness could lead to road hazards like slush, ice and pooling water in lanes of traffic.

"We really ask people to slow down to watch their following distances, not make multiple lane changes," said CHP Officer Vu Williams, "Bring speed down."

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

If you're heading to the mountains carry chains for your tires.

What's the weather like #whereyoulive? Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now. Your photos may be shown online or on-air!
Related Topics:
weatherrainstormfloodingsevere weatherwindstorm damageLake Tahoe
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
STORMWATCH: Weather forecast for Friday afternoon
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
PHOTOS: Rain, storms hit Bay Area during 2016 El Nino season
Follow @LiveDoppler7HD on Twitter for the latest weather updates
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
Download Waze to your mobile device
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
#ABC7Now: Contact ABC7 News
WEATHER
Pacifica pier closing ahead of storm
Santa Clara levees being threatened by approaching storm
STORMWATCH: Weather forecast for Friday afternoon
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
More Weather
Top Stories
At least 5 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Florida airport
Raiders players honored by PFWA ahead of big playoff game
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
STORMWATCH: Weather forecast for Friday afternoon
Oakland Raiders vs. Texans in playoff game Saturday on ABC7
Mack to take center stage when Raiders face Texans on ABC7
Group working to archive words of Donald Trump in San Francisco
Show More
California prisoner receives gender-reassignment surgery
Passengers from Florida land in San Francisco after narrowly missing shooting
STORMWATCH: sandbag locations in the Bay Area
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Cable glitch blamed for West Oakland BART delays
More News
Top Video
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
At least 5 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Florida airport
STORMWATCH: What is an Atmospheric River?
Group working to archive words of Donald Trump in San Francisco
More Video