Mandatory flood evacuations reduced in San Jose

Thousands of people are still waiting to return home after the devastating flooding in San Jose. Mandatory evacuations have been reduced in size; they are now just the neighborhood around the Williams Street Park area, the Rock Springs area, with 347 units, and the Old Oakland Road area, with 559 mobile homes.The Coyote Creek is full, but it is now below the flood stage. Of course, the damage has already been done to many neighborhoods.Even where the water receded, a thick layer of mud is left behind. You still have some major problems for homes and cars."A lot of people are going to need help, pretty much, getting back on their feet. A lot of cars damaged, total," said Jorge Farias, San Jose resident.City officials are optimistic about the forecast and are now focused on clean up and recovery. Two shelters are still open at James Lick High and Evergreen Valley High, about 150-people are still using those shelters.