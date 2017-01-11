Business owners throughout Marin County are preparing for the next set of storms set to begin Wednesday night.In San Anselmo, flower shops are boarded up and merchants have sandbags stacked."It was pretty harrowing all night. We heard evacuation notices, we saw power go out," said Chris Allen a Fairfax resident.Allen lives down the street from a landslide that trapped people inside their homes Tuesday night before rescuers could get to them.He says his wife moved all their valuables to higher ground in case there's flooding. "Where we live right on the river, everyone's got sandbags, everyone's vigilant but I certainly think that another rain like we had for 24 hours yesterday could be catastrophic for us," said Allen.The rain took a break for the day Wednesday, but Marin County Public Works still had a lot to clean up.Julian Kaelon, a spokesperson of the explained what they're dealing with. "You have these big trees, the soil gets soft, high winds about 50 or 60 miles per hour starts knocking over trees left and right. Falling into roadways, falling into houses, that sort of stuff," said Kaelon.An enormous Redwood tree toppled over on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard near Lagunitas blocking lanes of traffic and flooding closed Highway 37 at Hannah Ranch Road in Novato.Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol are waiting for the water to recede before they reopen the highway.