WEATHER

Marin residents board windows and stack sandbags ahead of next storm

EMBED </>More News Videos

Residents in Marin are preparing for another storm system by boarding up windows and stacking sandbags.

by Elissa Harrington
MARIN, Calif. (KGO) --
Business owners throughout Marin County are preparing for the next set of storms set to begin Wednesday night.

RELATED: Severe weather blasts Pinole, creates massive hole in road

In San Anselmo, flower shops are boarded up and merchants have sandbags stacked.

"It was pretty harrowing all night. We heard evacuation notices, we saw power go out," said Chris Allen a Fairfax resident.

Allen lives down the street from a landslide that trapped people inside their homes Tuesday night before rescuers could get to them.

He says his wife moved all their valuables to higher ground in case there's flooding. "Where we live right on the river, everyone's got sandbags, everyone's vigilant but I certainly think that another rain like we had for 24 hours yesterday could be catastrophic for us," said Allen.

The rain took a break for the day Wednesday, but Marin County Public Works still had a lot to clean up.

Julian Kaelon, a spokesperson of the explained what they're dealing with. "You have these big trees, the soil gets soft, high winds about 50 or 60 miles per hour starts knocking over trees left and right. Falling into roadways, falling into houses, that sort of stuff," said Kaelon.

RELATED: Mudslide washes away section of road in Colfax

An enormous Redwood tree toppled over on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard near Lagunitas blocking lanes of traffic and flooding closed Highway 37 at Hannah Ranch Road in Novato.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol are waiting for the water to recede before they reopen the highway.
Related Topics:
weathermudsliderainstormsevere weatherfloodingstorm damagewind damage
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Severe weather blasts Pinole, creates massive hole in road
Creeks and dams overflow in Los Gatos during storm
California reservoir water higher than usual
Storm causes sinkhole in Orinda
More Weather
Top Stories
Severe weather blasts Pinole, creates massive hole in road
PHOTOS: Major January storm across Bay Area
Hollister residents cope with sudden evacuation
Mudslide washes away section of road in Colfax
Weather forecast for Thursday morning
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Donald Trump's news conference prompts strong reaction in SF
Show More
'Toy Scout' offers cash for toys
Storm causes sinkhole in Orinda
HAX Accelerator grads show off their inventions in San Francisco
SUV plunges down Pacifica cliff
Body found on Muni tracks after report of person in tunnel
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday
Severe weather blasts Pinole, creates massive hole in road
Donald Trump's news conference prompts strong reaction in SF
Storm causes sinkhole in Orinda
More Video