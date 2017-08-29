HURRICANE HARVEY

First lady Melania Trump offers support following Hurricane Harvey visit

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, waves as they arrive in Corpus Christi, Texas for briefings on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

After her visit to Texas with President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump released a statement through the White House offering help and support "not through just words, but also action."

First lady Trump's full statement reads:

The effects of Hurricane Harvey will be felt in Texas, Louisiana, and other parts of the country for many months and years to come. So far, 1.7 million people are under orders to evacuate their homes, and, as the floodwater in Houston rises, sadly, so will the number of evacuees.

I want to be able to offer my help and support in the most productive way possible, not through just words, but also action. What I found to be the most profound during the visit was not only the strength and resilience of the people of Texas, but the compassion and sense of community that has taken over the State. My thoughts and prayers continue to be with the people of Texas and Louisiana.


Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherhurricanehurricane harveymelania trumpPresident Donald Trump
Load Comments
HURRICANE HARVEY
JJ Watt raises over $1 million for Houston victims
14 looters arrested in past 48 hours
Hurricane Harvey heroes
Tearful Houston police chief confirms officer's death
More hurricane harvey
WEATHER
Hurricane Harvey heroes
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
ABC7 reporter gives inside look at Harvey flooding
How Bay Area residents can help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey
More Weather
Top Stories
Tearful Houston police chief confirms officer's death
ABC7 reporter gives inside look at Harvey flooding
Babies born in midst of historic flooding give hope to Houston
MTC discusses fate of Bay Bridge piers
14 looters arrested in past 48 hours
Petition aims to reunite mother, ill daughter in San Jose
Extended coverage of historic Houston flooding - WATCH LIVE
Report: Mayor wants Cal to cancel Free Speech Week
Show More
San Jose police search for hit-and-run suspect
Doctor canoes through floodwaters to perform surgery
Harvey floods Texas with record rainfall
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC
San Jose police investigate drive-by shooting near Colonial Way
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
More Photos