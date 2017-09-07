HURRICANE IRMA

Menlo Park search and rescue team heads out to help with Hurricane Irma

Bay Area first responders appear after returning from Texas on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
Eighty members of Menlo Park's Task Force 3 leave for Florida Thursday night to help with search and rescue efforts during the potentially violent Hurricane Irma.

RELATED: Oakland A's star works to help rescue animals ahead of Hurricane Irma

Seventy members are flying out and ten members will drive trucks with gear across the country.

They won't take many breaks and expect to arrive in Florida in two and a half days.

A team of 16 just returned from Texas Thursday afternoon.

PHOTOS: Irma leaves devastation in its wake as it moves through the Caribbean

Task Force 3 got the call to send a team to Florida 30 minutes later. Three of the 16 are redeploying.

"It doesn't matter who goes and who stays because everyone is pitching in," said Menlo Park Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman.

There are firefighters from Menlo Park fighting wildfires in California right now. And those who aren't helping with natural disasters are picking up the extra shifts in Menlo Park.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Hurricane Irma.
