Eighty members of Menlo Park's Task Force 3 leave for Florida Thursday night to help with search and rescue efforts during the potentially violent Hurricane Irma.Seventy members are flying out and ten members will drive trucks with gear across the country.They won't take many breaks and expect to arrive in Florida in two and a half days.A team of 16 just returned from Texas Thursday afternoon.Task Force 3 got the call to send a team to Florida 30 minutes later. Three of the 16 are redeploying."It doesn't matter who goes and who stays because everyone is pitching in," said Menlo Park Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman.There are firefighters from Menlo Park fighting wildfires in California right now. And those who aren't helping with natural disasters are picking up the extra shifts in Menlo Park.