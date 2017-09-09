HURRICANE IRMA

More Bay Area first responders leave for Florida in advance of Irma

Cornell Barnard
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
Members of California's Urban Search and Rescue Team from Menlo Park departed the Bay Area early Saturday to join a convoy of vehicles and equipment headed to the hurricane zone in Florida.

Fifty-one members left Saturday after 30 members left on Friday. Both groups will first rendezvous in Georgia where they will wait to see where they are most needed.

RELATED: Shelter animals from Florida arrive in Bay Area ahead of Irma

Members of San Francisco's chapter of the Salvation Army are expecting their deployment orders at any time.

"Here on the West Coast, we have teams preparing to deploy to help but at this point we don't want to put anyone directly in the hurricane's path," said The Salvation Army's John McKnight.

PHOTOS: Florida preps for Hurricane Irma


Many here in the Bay Area have been glued to TV coverage of hurricane Irma. It's given people a reason to put an emergency kit together in the event of earthquake.

There was a big turn out for the Alameda County community preparedness event in Castro Valley.

"watching what's happening in Florida has really gotten me to think to be prepared if we get hit with something," said Castro Valley resident Maria Musson.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Hurricane Irma.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherhurricanehurricane irmaamerican red crossred crossdisastersevere weatherwindstormstorm damagetropical stormMenlo ParkFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Irma downgraded to Category 3
HURRICANE IRMA
Irma downgraded to Category 3
How a Florida alligator farm preps for Irma
NOAA plane flies through Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma: conditions deteriorate in Florida
More hurricane irma
WEATHER
ABC7 News forecast for Sunday morning
Mexico earthquake death toll rises to at least 64
Irma downgraded to Category 3
NOAA plane flies through Hurricane Irma
More Weather
Top Stories
Irma downgraded to Category 3
PHOTOS: ABC7 News joins Oakland Housing Authority to build playground
Mexico earthquake death toll rises to at least 64
NOAA plane flies through Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma: conditions deteriorate in Florida
7 on Your Side: Unpacking the confusing details of the Equifax hack
Harvey, Irma, Jose: Where do hurricane names come from?
'Houston is my home': Beyonce gives to relief efforts
Show More
How Hurricane Irma could impact Trump's luxury properties in Florida
Bill Clinton gives high praise to SF Reverend Amos Brown
Hepatitis A cases linked to Santa Clara County jails
SFO fills with Irma evacuees from Florida
Sandoval snaps 0 for 38 with HR as Giants top White Sox 9-2
More News
Photos
Irma leaves devastation in its wake as it moves through the Caribbean
PHOTOS: Florida preps for Hurricane Irma
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
PHOTOS: Railroad Fire chars Giant Sequoias near Yosemite
More Photos