Mother orca teaches younger calf how to hunt

The whales did not kill the sea lion they were pursuing in San Juan Island, Washington. (Western Prince Whale Watching via Storyful)

An orca whale and her calf were spotted chasing a sea lion in San Juan Island, Washington on May 16.

Footage shows the whales leaping out of the water in pursuit of the Steller sea lion, the largest of its kind in the world. The mother whale was teaching her calf how to hunt, according to whale watching tour operator Traci Walter.

"They did not kill and consume the sea lion but perhaps used it as a teaching opportunity for the younger calf who was right in the action for a good part of it," Walter said, according to Storyful.
