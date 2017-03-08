WEATHER

Mudslide forces closure of Sir Francis Drake Blvd in Marin County

The slide closed Sir Francis Drake Boulevard until at least Thursday. (KGO-TV)

By
FAIRFAX, Calif. (KGO) --
A mudslide has once again shut down a major through-fare between Fairfax and San Geronimo.

The slide closed Sir Francis Drake Boulevard until at least Thursday. The public works department blames the holdup on PG&E, which intends to wait until midnight to cut power to a line above the slide. Crews can't move in until that power is cut.


Seeping water and gravity brought down the section of Whites Hill onto the road Wednesday morning.

Crews hope to pull the rest of the perilously-hanging soil down before reopening the road, and eventually building a retaining wall. "This is the fourth time we have been working on this one," Ernest Klock with Marin County Public Works said.

Delivery man Edwin Bermudez fell behind schedule while bringing supplies to the Woodacre Country Market and Deli. "Add another hour, hour and a half at least," he said.



Store owner Mairead Hill has been dealing with captive customers and an uptick in business. "I don't know the percentage, but we're not complaining."

That uptick has not included the San Geronimo Golf Course, where even a wide open sunny day saw only eight players.
