Mudslide triggers closure of NB Hwy 17 near Scotts Valley

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --A mudslide has triggered the closure of northbound Highway 17 near Scotts Valley. The slide is also partially blocking southbound lanes.
WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over mudslide near Scotts Valley
An ABC7 News truck was heavily damaged in the slide. One person was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
MORE: Watch your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast
What's the weather like #whereyoulive? Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now. Your photos may be shown online or on-air!
PHOTOS: Major January storm across Bay Area