Mudslide triggers closure of NB Hwy 17 near Scotts Valley

Mudslide on Hwy 17 near Scotts Valley, California, Monday, January 9, 2016. (KGO-TV)

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
A mudslide has triggered the closure of northbound Highway 17 near Scotts Valley. The slide is also partially blocking southbound lanes.

WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over mudslide near Scotts Valley


An ABC7 News truck was heavily damaged in the slide. One person was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

