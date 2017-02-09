Napa County fights through mudslides, rain

Napa County flooding provided some spectacular sights Thursday at Napa Creek where a park bench nearly disappeared in the water and Conn Creek Dam spillway of Lake Hennessey."It's pretty impressive," said Napa County resident Mark Lemm. "You don't see this every day, that's for sure."Residents say that Napa County needs the massive amounts of water. Many of them stopped to take pictures and video at the spillway Thursday.The Lemm family showed us a growing lake in their backyard."We're willing to endure that for all the water that we're getting. We need in the state," said Mark Lemm.With the water comes mudslides. One happened at Redwood Road and Browns Valley road."There's a massive landslide, trees down, power lines down. PG&E is up there," said Public Information Officer Marc Renspurger of the Napa Area CHP.Employees seemed outsized by the wall of mud, trees and debris. In the city of Napa, precautions like a flood gate near the Oxbow."It's nice to see all our tax dollars working on a great project," said Kathy Lemm.Despite the soggy day in Napa County, the river was expected to stay below flood stage.