WEATHER

Napa County fights through mudslides, rain

EMBED </>More News Videos

Some of the precautions Napa County put into place to help with storm issues worked out well as rain traveled through the area Thursday. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
Napa County flooding provided some spectacular sights Thursday at Napa Creek where a park bench nearly disappeared in the water and Conn Creek Dam spillway of Lake Hennessey.

REAL-TIME: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7

"It's pretty impressive," said Napa County resident Mark Lemm. "You don't see this every day, that's for sure."

Residents say that Napa County needs the massive amounts of water. Many of them stopped to take pictures and video at the spillway Thursday.

The Lemm family showed us a growing lake in their backyard.

"We're willing to endure that for all the water that we're getting. We need in the state," said Mark Lemm.

With the water comes mudslides. One happened at Redwood Road and Browns Valley road.

"There's a massive landslide, trees down, power lines down. PG&E is up there," said Public Information Officer Marc Renspurger of the Napa Area CHP.

Employees seemed outsized by the wall of mud, trees and debris. In the city of Napa, precautions like a flood gate near the Oxbow.

"It's nice to see all our tax dollars working on a great project," said Kathy Lemm.

Despite the soggy day in Napa County, the river was expected to stay below flood stage.

PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingrainwindstormsevere weatherstorm damagewinter stormmudslideNapa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Weather forecast for Friday morning
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Follow @LiveDoppler7HD on Twitter for the latest weather updates
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
Download Waze to your mobile device
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Preparation, tech toys help Peninsula residents dodge worst of storm
Russian River expected to crest over flood stage
Marin County residents make most of storm
Weather forecast for Friday morning
More Weather
Top Stories
Marin County residents make most of storm
Two injured in San Francisco Muni train shooting
Trump responds to ruling on travel ban: 'See you in court'
Warriors take on OKC Thunder Saturday on ABC7
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Michael Finney will answer consumer questions in Daly City
Construction worker hit by truck killed in Santa Cruz County
Show More
Weather forecast for Friday morning
Preparation, tech toys help Peninsula residents dodge worst of storm
SF resident from Syria reacts to Trump travel ban ruling
Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel ban
Orinda home severely damaged by mudslide
More News
Top Video
Marin County residents make most of storm
Preparation, tech toys help Peninsula residents dodge worst of storm
SF resident from Syria reacts to Trump travel ban ruling
7 On Your Side helps couple tricked into security system contract
More Video