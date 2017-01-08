Napa residents embrace rain, prepare for flooding

Riverfront Pomenade in #Napa closed. River is highest it has been in years. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/3yISq82u7T — ElissaABC7 (@ElissaABC7) January 9, 2017

Napa Valley took a beating in Sunday's storm. Roads flooded, vineyards ended up under water and the Napa River rose to its highest levels since 2005.Cynthia and Billy Turnbow have lived in Napa more than 30 years. They remember the last time the river crested and say the city has done a lot of flood work since then to prevent another disaster. "Oh it was water everywhere," said Cynthia. "You know like the downtown area so people had sandbags and businesses got water in them and everything. It's so much better now."In Downtown Napa sandbags were stacked in the doorways of businesses. The city closed riverside parks and paths.In St. Helena, several inches of standing water closed Deer Park Road at Main Street all the way to Silverado Trail in the heart of wine country.Flooding from the swollen Napa River closed the Yountville Crossroads.Vernon Pride from Calistoga is just happy to see some moisture after so many years of drought. "I don't think it's going to hurt us," he said. "It doesn't hurt the vineyards in the long run. We need the water obviously so it's all great."