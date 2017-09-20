HURRICANE IRMA

NASA images show effects of Hurricane Irma on Caribbean Barbuda Island

EMBED </>More Videos

You can see the changes from Hurricane Irma from space. Take a look at these images of the Caribbean Island Barbuda from NASA. (KGO-TV )

You can see the changes from Hurricane Irma from space. Take a look at these images of the Caribbean Island Barbuda from NASA.

RELATED: Dogs, cats from Harvey catastrophe arrive in Bay Area for adoption

The one on the left is from August 27th and shows lush, green vegetation, the one on the right from last week shows a dark shade of brown.

RELATED: VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
Click here to get more information on the animals from Berkeley Humane Society.

Click here to get more information on the animals from the East Bay SPCA.

Click here to get more information on the animals from ARF Life.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on hurricanes.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherhurricanedisasterred crossrainwindsevere weatherhurricane harveyu.s. & worldpetdogevacuationhurricane irmapet adoption
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Dogs, cats from Harvey catastrophe arrive in San Francisco for adoption
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
HURRICANE IRMA
Hurricane Maria leaves Puerto Rico without power
Grandma smitten by cops who bring hurricane supplies
San Leandro nonprofit helps those affected by recent natural disasters
Maria, Jose, Lee: Where do hurricane names come from?
More hurricane irma
WEATHER
Hurricane Maria leaves Puerto Rico without power
SF supervisor holds heat hearing calling for improvements
ABC7 News forecast for Wednesday evening
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Weather
Top Stories
When will the next big Bay Area earthquake be?
VIDEO: Derek Carr shows off his inner Justin Timberlake in new ad
Family says school did little to protect daughter from hateful texts
Earthquake evacuees share terrifying stories at SFO
SF supervisor holds heat hearing calling for improvements
VIDEO: Children frantically rescued from rubble of deadly earthquake
SFPD releases footage after teacher fatally shot
Toddler hit in face by foul ball at Yankees game
Show More
Natural gas leak near Kaiser in Richmond prompts shelter-in-place order
CHP reopen all lanes after acetone leak on WB 580 in Pleasanton
Father, kids survive after being struck by lightning at Sequoia National Park
6.1 earthquake strikes off coast of Japan, USGS says
S. Bay community devastated by Mexico earthquake destruction
More News
Top Video
When will the next big Bay Area earthquake be?
VIDEO: Derek Carr shows off his inner Justin Timberlake in new ad
Family says school did little to protect daughter from hateful texts
Earthquake evacuees share terrifying stories at SFO
More Video