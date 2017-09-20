NASA images show effects of Hurricane Irma on Caribbean Barbuda Island

You can see the changes from Hurricane Irma from space. Take a look at these images of the Caribbean Island Barbuda from NASA.
The one on the left is from August 27th and shows lush, green vegetation, the one on the right from last week shows a dark shade of brown.
