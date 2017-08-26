One news team was reporting about Hurricane Harvey when the storm itself gave a visual demonstration of its severity.
KIII, the ABC affiliate in Corpus Christi, Texas, was covering Harvey's landfall when the team at the anchor desk realized that the entire building was shaking from the force of the storm.
They can be heard saying "We're starting to rock 'n' roll here" and "The studio is shaking. You can hear it getting worse," before the cameras zoom out to show what the news team was seeing.
Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night about 30 miles northeast of Corpus Christi as a Category 4 storm.
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanehurricane harveyCorpus Christi
weatherhurricanehurricane harveyCorpus Christi