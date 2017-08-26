HURRICANE HARVEY

'The station is shaking:' Corpus Christi news studio hit by Hurricane Harvey

The news team at KIII was reporting on Hurricane Harvey making landfall when the force of the storm started shaking their building. (KIII)

One news team was reporting about Hurricane Harvey when the storm itself gave a visual demonstration of its severity.

KIII, the ABC affiliate in Corpus Christi, Texas, was covering Harvey's landfall when the team at the anchor desk realized that the entire building was shaking from the force of the storm.

They can be heard saying "We're starting to rock 'n' roll here" and "The studio is shaking. You can hear it getting worse," before the cameras zoom out to show what the news team was seeing.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night about 30 miles northeast of Corpus Christi as a Category 4 storm.
