North Bay residents ready for rain to end

Thursday's storm slammed into the North Bay, causing everything from downed trees to power outages and dangerous mudslides."It was like a big boom," said one neighbor, describing the sound of a huge tree crashing down on San Joaquin Place, blocking the street.Romeo Shaw was the first to call 911. "I came out to see if everyone was okay, to see if my neighbors were okay."The 75-foot tree took out power lines, leaving the whole neighborhood in the dark.The tree belongs to Novato Fire Captain Erich Mesenburg, who was on duty not far from home. "The Monterey pine came down in my front yard."In Mill Valley there was a massive muddy mess. Parts of a hill came oozing down onto Highway 1, Caltrans worked quickly to clean up the mudslide but it took time. Traffic was held for more than an hour in both directions, a frustrating commute after a wet, stormy week."I can't control nature," said Muir Beach resident Amy Utstein. "Sure would be nice if there weren't mudslides and falling trees.""You see it all the time out here," said truck driver John Keophen. "It's always flooded. This is the first time I've seen a mudslide."The mudslide was too soon scooped up and hauled away and traffic was moving once again.