HURRICANE IRMA

Officer picks up American flag from highway after Irma

EMBED </>More Videos

An officer is seen retrieving the flag from a deserted highway and holding it up high - still intact - despite the windy, wet conditions. (Courtesy: Coral Springs PD) (WLS)

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. --
A Florida police department shared a touching video of a police officer stopping to pick up an American flag scattered among the debris from Hurricane Irma.

The officer is seen retrieving the flag from a deserted highway and holding it up high - still intact - despite the windy, wet conditions.

"Even in the midst of a storm, we are reminded of the love for our country and community," the Coral Springs Police Department tweeted, using the hashtags #HurricaneIrma and #September11.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherweatherpolice officerhurricane irmaamerican flagu.s. & worldnationalFlorida
Load Comments
HURRICANE IRMA
Bay Area rescue crews reflect on helping with Hurricane Irma
Exhausted officer, K-9 nap together amid Irma evacuations
Hurricane Irma heroes
VIDEO: A look at the aftermath from Hurricane Irma
More hurricane irma
WEATHER
Bay Area skies dazzle as lightning electrifies the night
ABC7 News forecast for Monday night
Lightning surges across Bay Area as storms bring rain
South Bay crews restore power, clear trees after freak wind storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Bay Area skies dazzle as lightning electrifies the night
7 fires in Antioch being investigated as potential arson
PETA hopes monkey selfie settlement will create awareness
Lightning surges across Bay Area as storms bring rain
SF police undergo use of force training with help of technology
Family of woman found dead in Chicago hotel freezer looks for answers
Bay Area lawmaker takes step to curb distracted walking
Bay Area rescue crews reflect on helping with Hurricane Irma
Show More
Vendor whose cash was taken by U.C. cop speaks out
Bay Area heat surges spark worry among Sonoma wine growers
NB 101 reopen after man injured near Moffett Field in Mountain View
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows dramatic rescue at Daly City's Mussel Rock Beach
South Bay crews restore power, clear trees after freak wind storm
More News
Top Video
Bay Area skies dazzle as lightning electrifies the night
7 fires in Antioch being investigated as potential arson
PETA hopes monkey selfie settlement will create awareness
Bay Area heat surges spark worry among Sonoma wine growers
More Video