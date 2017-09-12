Officer picks up American flag from highway after Irma

A Florida police department shared a touching video of a police officer stopping to pick up an American flag scattered among the debris from Hurricane Irma.The officer is seen retrieving the flag from a deserted highway and holding it up high - still intact - despite the windy, wet conditions."Even in the midst of a storm, we are reminded of the love for our country and community," the Coral Springs Police Department tweeted, using the hashtags #HurricaneIrma and #September11.