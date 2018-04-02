  • LIVE VIDEO San Jose man held by ICE released
Officials to conduct 4th Sierra snowpack survey of the year

The sun breaks through clouds that brought snow to the Sierra Nevada, Thursday, March 30, 2017, near Echo Summit, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

TWIN BRIDGES, Calif. (KGO) --
State water managers will conduct the fourth snowpack survey of the year today.

The Department of Water Resources will conduct the survey at Phillips Station in the Sierra.


Data collected helps determine the amount of water that will run off to state reservoirs during warmer months.

Last month's survey found 41 inches of snow.

