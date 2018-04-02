Officials to conduct 4th Sierra snowpack survey of the year

TWIN BRIDGES, Calif. (KGO) --State water managers will conduct the fourth snowpack survey of the year today.
The Department of Water Resources will conduct the survey at Phillips Station in the Sierra.
It’s snow survey day! We are up at Phillips Station in the Sierra for today’s 4th manual snow survey. Watch live results from our chief snow surveyor at about 11 a.m. on our Facebook. https://t.co/534Opp8Qap pic.twitter.com/ODL8mjdRxe— CA - DWR (@CA_DWR) April 2, 2018
Data collected helps determine the amount of water that will run off to state reservoirs during warmer months.
Last month's survey found 41 inches of snow.
