Parts of Bay Area saw record rainfall after major storm

Went to bed last night thinking rain ends Wednesday. Mother Nature changed her mind.... #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/IxsRcDHTcR — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 9, 2017

Looking ahead to tomorrow, more wind damage & flooding possible. I know, not what we wanted to hear. #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/BbtjLaLCow — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 9, 2017

Parts of the Bay Area saw record rainfall totals after a major storm swept through the area on Sunday.- 3.58 inches - previous record was 1.14" in 2008- 1.15 inches - previous record 0.98 inches in 1979- 1.03 inches - previous record 1.02 inches in 1979- 0.94 inches - previous record 0.88 inches in 1979