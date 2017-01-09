WEATHER

Parts of Bay Area saw record rainfall after major storm

The rainwater flows at San Tomas Aquino Creek in San Jose, Calif. on Sunday, January 9, 2017. (Photo submitted to KGO-TV by jeana.s808/Instagram)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Parts of the Bay Area saw record rainfall totals after a major storm swept through the area on Sunday.

MORE: Track the rain falling in the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Record daily rainfall records set for January 8th:

Santa Rosa - 3.58 inches - previous record was 1.14" in 2008

Livermore - 1.15 inches - previous record 0.98 inches in 1979

San Jose - 1.03 inches - previous record 1.02 inches in 1979

Moffett Field - 0.94 inches - previous record 0.88 inches in 1979

PHOTOS: Major January storm across Bay Area
What's the weather like #whereyoulive? Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now. Your photos may be shown online or on-air!
Related Topics:
weatherrainstormfloodingsevere weatherwindstorm damageSanta RosaLivermoreSan JoseMoffett Field
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Weather forecast for Monday afternoon
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
PHOTOS: Rain, storms hit Bay Area during 2016 El Nino season
Follow @LiveDoppler7HD on Twitter for the latest weather updates
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
Download Waze to your mobile device
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Flood waters strand officer in San Jose
Major storm floods homes, cars along Russian River
1 injured in mudslide on NB Hwy 17 near Scotts Valley
PHOTOS: Major January storm sweeps across Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
Major storm floods homes, cars along Russian River
1 injured in mudslide on NB Hwy 17 near Scotts Valley
Iconic Calaveras tunnel tree topples during storm
PHOTOS: Major January storm sweeps across Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Dairy Queen franchisee loses store after racist rant
Flood waters strand officer in San Jose
Show More
Suspect recovering following officer-involved shooting in San Jose
Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of Orlando officer
#7Things to know before you go: Monday
Napa residents embrace rain, prepare for flooding
Hwy 101 in Gilroy reopened after flooding at Monterey Road
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Major January storm sweeps across Bay Area
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
PHOTOS: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
Children's TV show host 'King Norman' dies
More Photos