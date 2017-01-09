Parts of Bay Area saw record rainfall after major storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Parts of the Bay Area saw record rainfall totals after a major storm swept through the area on Sunday.
Record daily rainfall records set for January 8th:
Santa Rosa - 3.58 inches - previous record was 1.14" in 2008
Livermore - 1.15 inches - previous record 0.98 inches in 1979
San Jose - 1.03 inches - previous record 1.02 inches in 1979
Moffett Field - 0.94 inches - previous record 0.88 inches in 1979
Incredible increase in the #Sierra #snowpack!! Was only 64% January 1st. #Tahoe pic.twitter.com/taVYBmGKJC— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 9, 2017
Went to bed last night thinking rain ends Wednesday. Mother Nature changed her mind.... #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/IxsRcDHTcR— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 9, 2017
Looking ahead to tomorrow, more wind damage & flooding possible. I know, not what we wanted to hear. #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/BbtjLaLCow— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 9, 2017