People in the Santa Cruz Mountains prepare for heavy rain

Sandbags appear in Santa Cruz, Calif. on Thursday, April 5, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
People who live in the Santa Cruz Mountains are all too familiar with the damage that can come from heavy rain-so they're doing everything they can to prepare ahead of the Pineapple Express.

A woman in Felton spent Thursday afternoon clearing out her garage. She wanted to get everything up off the ground in case of flood.

RELATED: Your AccuWeather forecast as Atmospheric River hits Bay Area

"Just be prepared. That's all we can do, try to prepare," said Joanne Morisoli.

Another woman, who lives in Aptos, said she spent the last few days grocery shopping. She said she bought enough food to last 3 or 4 days.

Santa Cruz County officials are warning residents to be ready for low-lying urban flooding and power outages because of the wind associated with the storm.

Emergency Services Manager, Rosemary Anderson, said people should have battery-operated flashlights, radios, non-perishable food and water on hand just in case.

She also asked that people stay off the roads if possible as driving conditions will be dangerous.

RELATED: North Bay preparations underway ahead of Atmospheric river

Anyone who does have to drive should be very cautious.

The county does not anticipate rivers and streams overflowing their banks... but they will be monitored 24-7 by Anderson and the flood control management team.

Falling trees are always a concern, so people should avoid wooded areas.

