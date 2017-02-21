STORM

PHOTOS: Residents rescued from at least 30 flooded homes in San Jose

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">San Jose Firefighters rescue residents by boat from flooded homes on Tuesday February 17, 2017. (KGO-TV)</span></div>
SAN JOSE (KGO) --
San Jose firefighters are rescuing dozens of residents by boat in flood waters in the Nordale neighborhood.

Capt. Mitch Matlow, with the San Jose Fire Department, talked to ABC7 News Reporter David Louie about the rescue situation underway in the Nordale neighborhood in San Jose.

(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
