HURRICANE HARVEY

Planet Fitness opens Houston area locations for Harvey victims

Sixteen Houston area Planet Fitness gyms are open to all guests for the next week. (Shutterstock)

Planet Fitness has opened its Houston Area gyms to all guests until next Friday, September 8, in an effort to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

No membership is needed and all facilities are available to guests, including showers, fitness equipment, massage chairs and other amenities. Non-members will need to show ID and sign-in to register as a guest.

The free facilities are in effect from Friday, September 1 to Friday, September 8. Hours will vary by location.

The 16 locations participating and their hours of operation are listed below:

Planet Fitness Houston - Langham Creek
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
6960 Barker Cypress Road
Houston, TX 77084

Planet Fitness Houston - Westfield
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
310 Cypress Creek Parkway (FM 1960)
Houston, TX 77090

Planet Fitness Houston - Cypress
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
13140 Louetta Road
Houston, TX 77429

Planet Fitness Houston - Fondren Southwest
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
11187 Fondren Road
Houston, TX 77096

Planet Fitness Houston - Spring Branch
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
10116 Hammerly Blvd
Houston, TX 77080

Planet Fitness Houston - Mission Bend
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
14485 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77083

Planet Fitness Houston - Sharpstown
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
8150 Southwest Freeway
Houston, TX 77074

Planet Fitness Houston - Steeplechase
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
10701 Jones Road Suite A
Houston, TX 77065

Planet Fitness Houston - Webster
Hours: 7:00am - 9:00pm
560 El Dorado Blvd
Webster, TX 77598

Planet Fitness Deer Park
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
3601 Center Street
Deer Park, TX 77536

Planet Fitness Conroe
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
1906 N. Frazier Street
Conroe, TX 77301

Planet Fitness Alvin
Hours: 7:00am - 9:00pm
1701 Fairway Drive
Alvin, TX 77511

Planet Fitness Rosenberg
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
5101 Avenue H, Suite 12
Rosenberg, TX 77471

Planet Fitness Katy
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
24547 Katy Freeway
Katy, TX 77494

Planet Fitness Tomball
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
27830 Tomball Parkway
Tomball, TX 77375

Planet Fitness Humble
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
256 FM 1960 Bypass Road East Suite 256
Humble, TX 77338
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherhurricanehurricane harveygymhouston flood
Load Comments
HURRICANE HARVEY
Hurricane Harvey by the numbers
Little girl donates beloved doll to Harvey victim
Pope Francis sends message of hope to Harvey victims
Local bakery sends birthday cake to HPD officer
More hurricane harvey
WEATHER
LIST: All-time record high temps in the Bay Area
Hurricane Harvey by the numbers
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
Hot wave prompts some Bay Area schools to dismiss students early
More Weather
Top Stories
LIST: All-time record high temps in the Bay Area
Utah nurse arrested after refusing blood test on unconscious patient
Mom explains why she's not teaching her 5-year-old to read
Smoke seen coming from the Russian consulate chimney in SF ahead of closure
VIDEO: Whales, sharks, dolphin spotted near Pacifica
Animal abuser seeks prison release, chemical castration
Hot wave prompts some Bay Area schools to dismiss students early
Woman arrested in San Francisco Muni hate crime incident
Show More
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
Silicon Valley Power looks to diversify energy sources during heat wave
White House officials say DACA decision to be announced Tuesday
PG&E warns of potential outages during Bay Area heat wave
DANGEROUS HEAT: ABC7 News forecast for Friday
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
More Photos