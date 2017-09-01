Planet Fitness opens Houston area locations for Harvey victims

Planet Fitness has opened its Houston Area gyms to all guests until next Friday, September 8, in an effort to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey.No membership is needed and all facilities are available to guests, including showers, fitness equipment, massage chairs and other amenities. Non-members will need to show ID and sign-in to register as a guest.The free facilities are in effect from Friday, September 1 to Friday, September 8. Hours will vary by location.Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm6960 Barker Cypress RoadHouston, TX 77084Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm310 Cypress Creek Parkway (FM 1960)Houston, TX 77090Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm13140 Louetta RoadHouston, TX 77429Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm11187 Fondren RoadHouston, TX 77096Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm10116 Hammerly BlvdHouston, TX 77080Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm14485 Bellaire BlvdHouston, TX 77083Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm8150 Southwest FreewayHouston, TX 77074Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm10701 Jones Road Suite AHouston, TX 77065Hours: 7:00am - 9:00pm560 El Dorado BlvdWebster, TX 77598Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm3601 Center StreetDeer Park, TX 77536Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm1906 N. Frazier StreetConroe, TX 77301Hours: 7:00am - 9:00pm1701 Fairway DriveAlvin, TX 77511Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm5101 Avenue H, Suite 12Rosenberg, TX 77471Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm24547 Katy FreewayKaty, TX 77494Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm27830 Tomball ParkwayTomball, TX 77375Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm256 FM 1960 Bypass Road East Suite 256Humble, TX 77338