Planet Fitness opens Houston area locations for Harvey victims

Planet Fitness has opened its Houston Area gyms to all guests until next Friday, September 8, in an effort to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
No membership is needed and all facilities are available to guests, including showers, fitness equipment, massage chairs and other amenities. Non-members will need to show ID and sign-in to register as a guest.
The free facilities are in effect from Friday, September 1 to Friday, September 8. Hours will vary by location.
The 16 locations participating and their hours of operation are listed below:
Planet Fitness Houston - Langham Creek
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
6960 Barker Cypress Road
Houston, TX 77084
Planet Fitness Houston - Westfield
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
310 Cypress Creek Parkway (FM 1960)
Houston, TX 77090
Planet Fitness Houston - Cypress
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
13140 Louetta Road
Houston, TX 77429
Planet Fitness Houston - Fondren Southwest
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
11187 Fondren Road
Houston, TX 77096
Planet Fitness Houston - Spring Branch
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
10116 Hammerly Blvd
Houston, TX 77080
Planet Fitness Houston - Mission Bend
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
14485 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77083
Planet Fitness Houston - Sharpstown
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
8150 Southwest Freeway
Houston, TX 77074
Planet Fitness Houston - Steeplechase
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
10701 Jones Road Suite A
Houston, TX 77065
Planet Fitness Houston - Webster
Hours: 7:00am - 9:00pm
560 El Dorado Blvd
Webster, TX 77598
Planet Fitness Deer Park
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
3601 Center Street
Deer Park, TX 77536
Planet Fitness Conroe
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
1906 N. Frazier Street
Conroe, TX 77301
Planet Fitness Alvin
Hours: 7:00am - 9:00pm
1701 Fairway Drive
Alvin, TX 77511
Planet Fitness Rosenberg
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
5101 Avenue H, Suite 12
Rosenberg, TX 77471
Planet Fitness Katy
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
24547 Katy Freeway
Katy, TX 77494
Planet Fitness Tomball
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
27830 Tomball Parkway
Tomball, TX 77375
Planet Fitness Humble
Hours: 6:00am - 10:00pm
256 FM 1960 Bypass Road East Suite 256
Humble, TX 77338
