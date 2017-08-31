Pope Francis sent his concern and well wishes to those affected by Hurricane Harvey in a message from the Vatican on Thursday, August 31.
The telegram was sent via Vatican secretary of state Cardinal Pietro Parolin to Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Archbishop of Galveston-Houston.
The Pope's message reads as follows:
His Holiness Pope Francis asks you kindly to convey the assurance of his spiritual closeness and pastoral concern to all those affected by the violent hurricane that swept through the states of Texas and Louisiana in these days. Deeply moved by the tragic loss of life and the immense material devastation that this natural catastrophe has left in its wake, he prays for the victims and their families, and for all those engaged in the vital work of relief, recovery and rebuilding. He likewise trusts that the immense and immediate needs of so many individuals and communities will continue to inspire a vast outpouring of solidarity and mutual aid in the best traditions of the nation. With these sentiments, and with the renewed promise of his prayers, the Holy Father sends his blessing as a pledge of consolation, strength and peace in the Lord.
