The Bay Area is waking up to a powerful storm that has triggered several accidents and spin-outs on the roads.Streets are wet and there's standing water on Sir Francis Drake Blvd. and Highway 101 so drivers need to slow down.It's pretty quiet Sunday morning on the highways. CHP says they've gotten quite a few calls for service, but they say there hasn't been anything major to report.They say Lucas Valley Drive in Marin County is closed because a tree is down.Weather is likely to blame for a car that flipped over on a ramp to Hwy 280 in Daly City. CHP and firefighters and the driver turned over an SUV with their bare hands. The reason they did this was reportedly because there was at least a one hour delay for tow trucks in the area. Apparently the driver and occupants are all ok. The car itself did have significant damage to its side.In the South Bay, a tree came crashing down onto Montague Expressway in Santa Clara this morning. A driver drove their car over the branches and got stuck. It's unclear if the tree fell just moments before they drove by, or if they simply didn't see it.