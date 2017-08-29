HURRICANE HARVEY

President Trump and First Lady arrive in Texas to discuss Hurricane Harvey

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump discuss Hurricane Harvey in Houston on Aug. 29, 2017. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
CORPUS CHRISTIE, TX (KGO) --
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrived in Corpus Christie Tuesday for a briefing with state and local officials.

RELATED: South Bay woman heartbroken as son, dog, husband endure Hurricane Harvey

"This was of epic proportion nobody has ever seen anything like this," said the President.

As rescue efforts continue, shelters are already filled beyond capacity. The President noted the gravity of the job at hand.

"We want to do it better than ever before. We want to be looked at in five years, in ten years from now as this is the way to do it," he said.

To that end, Trump said he would be working with Congress to help the State of Texas.

"It's going to be a costly proposition," Trump explained.

RELATED: How you can help animals impacted by Hurricane Harvey

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who was in San Francisco Tuesday visiting a construction job training program, added those critical emergency funding discussions are underway.
"So I'm hopeful that all the conversations we've had have been positive and of course we had to change the minds of some people who didn't want to have them when we had Sandy to say, that hopefully now they'll recognize the compact we have between people and the government," Pelosi added.

The President also praised coordination efforts on the ground but said there's more work to be done.

"We won't say congratulations, we don't want to do that," Trump said. "We'll congratulate each other when it's all finished."

With more rain expected and a pair of old reservoir dams overflowing it?s difficult to know when that will be.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Hurricane Harvey.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumprepublicansdemocratsfloodinghouston floodsevere weatherstormstorm damagenancy pelosiTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HURRICANE HARVEY
How Bay Area residents can help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey
South Bay woman heartbroken as son, dog, husband endure Hurricane Harvey
How you can help animals impacted by Hurricane Harvey
Texas neighborhoods come together to fight Harvey flooding
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
More hurricane harvey
WEATHER
How Bay Area residents can help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey
South Bay woman heartbroken as son, dog, husband endure Hurricane Harvey
Texas neighborhoods come together to fight Harvey flooding
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
More Weather
Top Stories
San Leandro police seek help finding missing elderly man
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC
Consumer Reports: How to prevent pet poisonings
Extended coverage of historic Houston flooding - WATCH LIVE
Texas neighborhoods come together to fight Harvey flooding
12 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
South Bay woman heartbroken as son, dog, husband endure Hurricane Harvey
Contra Costa County begins flood prevention work
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: SF residents move into new units in Hunter's Point
Boston airport mulls charging drivers for pick ups, drop offs
Anti-Marxist group plans to block Golden Gate Bridge Wednesday morning
14 looters arrested in past 48 hours
Tearful Houston police chief confirms officer's death
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
More Photos