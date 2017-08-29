President Trump and First Lady arrive in Texas to discuss Hurricane Harvey

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrived in Corpus Christie Tuesday for a briefing with state and local officials."This was of epic proportion nobody has ever seen anything like this," said the President.As rescue efforts continue, shelters are already filled beyond capacity. The President noted the gravity of the job at hand."We want to do it better than ever before. We want to be looked at in five years, in ten years from now as this is the way to do it," he said.To that end, Trump said he would be working with Congress to help the State of Texas."It's going to be a costly proposition," Trump explained.House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who was in San Francisco Tuesday visiting a construction job training program, added those critical emergency funding discussions are underway."So I'm hopeful that all the conversations we've had have been positive and of course we had to change the minds of some people who didn't want to have them when we had Sandy to say, that hopefully now they'll recognize the compact we have between people and the government," Pelosi added.The President also praised coordination efforts on the ground but said there's more work to be done."We won't say congratulations, we don't want to do that," Trump said. "We'll congratulate each other when it's all finished."With more rain expected and a pair of old reservoir dams overflowing it?s difficult to know when that will be.