President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Harvey victims during his second trip to storm-ravaged Texas in the past week.Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived in Houston on Saturday and were greeted by Gov. Greg Abbott at Ellington Field, a military reserve base in the southeast part of the city. Four Cabinet members including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are joining the president on this trip.The president is expected to meet with Harvey victims at the air field before heading to a relief center. He did not interact with victims on his trip Tuesday to Corpus Christi and Austin.Trump will head to Louisiana later Saturday.Some people who were forced from their homes by flooding from Harvey have begun the process of getting their lives back in order.Among them is 28-year-old Kim Martinez, who was waiting Saturday for insurance adjusters to come to her Houston neighborhood, which was devastated by the storm.The mother of two was hosting a watch party for the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight last Saturday when the waters reached several feet and forced about 15 people to the attic. They eventually got to safety.Martinez says her insurance adjuster promised to call when he arrived from Florida but didn't say when. Her sister is housing her family and three others who evacuated until they get federal disaster aid.Officials in Beaumont, Texas, say water was handed out to 6,000 vehicles during a drive-thru giveaway meant to help the Harvey-smacked city get by until its water system up and running again.Beaumont officials began giving out water on Friday and are doing so again Saturday. They have been struggling to cope since Thursday, when the swollen Neches River inundated the main water intake system and backup pumps failed.The Army Corp of Engineers has sent pumps to help restore service, and an ExxonMobil team built and installed a temporary intake pipe to the city treatment plant. Exxon has a refinery and chemical plants in Beaumont.Some Beaumont residents have water pressure, but a boil order is still in effect.Firefighters have extinguished a large blaze at a building on Houston's west side that is surrounded by flooding from Harvey.Fire department spokeswoman Sheldra Brigham says no one was hurt in the fire on Saturday.Brigham says the building had about 1 foot (30 centimeters) of water inside.Houston TV station KTRK reported that firefighters were hampered by burglar bars on windows around the building, which appears to be a multi-family dwelling.Mayor Sylvester Turner on Friday told people in the area to evacuate because ongoing releases from two nearby reservoirs could keep thousands of homes flooded for up to 15 days.Harvey dumped up to 50 inches (1.3 meters) of rain on the Houston-area after making landfall last week.