President Trump's $1 million Harvey relief donation goes to 12 organizations

JUST IN: Press Sec.: Pres. Trump is pledging $1 million of his personal money for Hurricane #Harvey relief efforts. https://t.co/n7TqA3VDnW pic.twitter.com/ubrwNGJ9af — ABC News (@ABC) August 31, 2017

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have designated 12 organizations to receive contributions from their $1 million personal donation for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.Trump said via press release, "The President and First Lady witnessed the work of some of these groups first hand while visiting with hurricane survivors, first responders, volunteers, and Federal, State, and local officials, and are proud to further assist the recovery efforts in Texas."Reach out America - $100,000Red Cross - $300,000Salvation Army - $300,000Samaritan's Purse - $100,000ASPCA - $25,000Catholic Charities - $25,000Direct Relief - $25,000Habitat for Humanity - $25,000Houston Humane Society - $25,000Operation Blessing - $25,000Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies - $25,000Team Rubicon - $25,000White House Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders first announced the donation on Thursday, August 31. During the press briefing, Sanders said Trump wanted input from reporters for which charities he should give donations.