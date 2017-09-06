WEATHER

President Trump's $1 million Harvey relief donation goes to 12 organizations

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump meet people impacted by Hurricane Harvey during a visit to the NRG Center in Houston. (Susan Walsh/AP Photo)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have designated 12 organizations to receive contributions from their $1 million personal donation for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Trump said via press release, "The President and First Lady witnessed the work of some of these groups first hand while visiting with hurricane survivors, first responders, volunteers, and Federal, State, and local officials, and are proud to further assist the recovery efforts in Texas."

The 12 organizations and the contribution amounts:

Reach out America - $100,000
Red Cross - $300,000
Salvation Army - $300,000
Samaritan's Purse - $100,000
ASPCA - $25,000
Catholic Charities - $25,000
Direct Relief - $25,000
Habitat for Humanity - $25,000
Houston Humane Society - $25,000
Operation Blessing - $25,000
Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies - $25,000
Team Rubicon - $25,000

White House Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders first announced the donation on Thursday, August 31. During the press briefing, Sanders said Trump wanted input from reporters for which charities he should give donations.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherhurricane harveysevere weatherhouston flooddonald trump
Load Comments
WEATHER
Hurricanes Jose, Katia form within minutes
JetBlue offers $99 flights for Hurricane Irma evacuees
How to prep an emergency evacuation bag
ABC7 News forecast for Wednesday afternoon
More Weather
Top Stories
House overwhelmingly passes $7.9 billion Harvey aid bill
Nancy Pelosi scolds Trump over decision to phase out DACA
Tiburon man arrested for shooting fawn, doe in his yard
Heartbreak in Oregon: Wildfire scars beloved Columbia Gorge
Hurricanes Jose, Katia form within minutes
Mom of slain South Pasadena boy speaks out
Stolen mail found at Concord Hampton Inn being returned
Several states file lawsuit over Trump's plan to phase out DACA
Show More
Schumer calls for "immediate" vote on DREAM Act
High school students seen wearing hoods, burning cross
Hurricane Irma slams Caribbean Islands as Category 5 storm
Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church
Democratic leaders call for House, Senate to vote on Dream Act
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
More Photos