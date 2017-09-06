President Trump's $1 million Harvey relief donation goes to 12 organizations

Trump said via press release, "The President and First Lady witnessed the work of some of these groups first hand while visiting with hurricane survivors, first responders, volunteers, and Federal, State, and local officials, and are proud to further assist the recovery efforts in Texas."
The 12 organizations and the contribution amounts:
Reach out America - $100,000
Red Cross - $300,000
Salvation Army - $300,000
Samaritan's Purse - $100,000
ASPCA - $25,000
Catholic Charities - $25,000
Direct Relief - $25,000
Habitat for Humanity - $25,000
Houston Humane Society - $25,000
Operation Blessing - $25,000
Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies - $25,000
Team Rubicon - $25,000
White House Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders first announced the donation on Thursday, August 31. During the press briefing, Sanders said Trump wanted input from reporters for which charities he should give donations.
JUST IN: Press Sec.: Pres. Trump is pledging $1 million of his personal money for Hurricane #Harvey relief efforts. https://t.co/n7TqA3VDnW pic.twitter.com/ubrwNGJ9af— ABC News (@ABC) August 31, 2017