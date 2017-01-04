Rain and gusty winds pound the Bay Area

The storm is continuing to pound the Bay Area, making a mess of the morning commute and triggering several warnings and advisories.Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for parts Santa Cruz and Sonoma Counties. An urban and small stream advisory was also issued early this morning for the entire Bay Area.The heavy rain has caused mud and rock slides on Bay Area roads. Rocks have fallen on Highway 9. The CHP is reporting a tree across the road on Soquel San Jose Road. There is also mud and debris on Highway 152 west, near Mount Madonna.Rivers have also been impacted by the string of winter storms. The San Lorenzo River is it at 18.79 feet; flood stage is 20.6 feet.It's hard to not think of the drought when you're watching all this rain fall, if reservoirs in the east bay are any indication, we're looking alright!"Right now our system capacity is at 80 percent over all, so that's all the reservoirs, all the storage and that's really good but looking forward we do need the snow pack to be healthy as well," said Jenesse Miller, East Bay MUD spokesperson.Officials are monitoring the levels of all seven reservoirs that fall under the East Bay Utility District. January is off to a good start with rainfall, but it's too soon to determine the impact.